Haven't tried Fortnite Battle Royale yet? What if it added bush disguises and a silenced guns mode?

Fortnite Battle Royale has been playable for a few months, but whether you're a dedicated builder-battler or have never known the majesty of a rocket ride, you'll want to try the next special event mode. A new Sneaky Silencers mode will be playable from Friday through Monday, and it has a few key changes that will transform the way people play. This new breed of tactical espionage action goes far beyond cardboard boxes and straight into shrubbery.

Sneaky Silencers make three big changes to the usual play experience:

Only Suppressed SMG and Suppressed Pistols will spawn as weapons. This is a great way to try out the new Silenced Pistol gun which was added in an update on January 2. Traps are disabled, because you'll have much more deadly deceptions to worry about instead... Bushes drop in much greater quantities. To be specific, these are the potions that disguise you as a bush, not the actual bushes harmlessly scattered around the map.

In summary: while you're playing Sneaky Silencers, you won't need to worry about getting sniped or blown up by some joker camped on top of a rickety tower. But you will need to be very wary of nearby greenery. These big changes to the meta will leave plenty of room for new players to find their bearings - personally, my opening strategy will be to collect as much ammo as possible so I can quietly shoot every damn bush I see.

