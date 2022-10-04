Best Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 reveals, and where to get the lowest prices

Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 revealed a metric crap-ton of new action figures, toys, and replicas, to the point that it's a little overwhelming. Alongside additions to the Nerf, Star Wars, Marvel, and Fortnite ranges, we also got entries from Indiana Jones and Power Rangers. 'Avalanche' is certainly one way of putting it.

That's why we've cut through the noise and rounded up the coolest announcements from Hasbro Pulse Con you should care about here. Because many of these are available to pre-order now and have already been selling out at certain retailers (those Indiana Jones action figures were certainly popular), we've listed where you can get them as cheaply as possible too.

From what we've seen, Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab) seems to be the go-to spot for these Hasbro Pulse Con products because it provides free shipping in the USA. Zavvi (opens in new tab) is also a good shout. Although there's more variety direct from Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab) and the initial price is lower, Zavvi's shipping costs are often less than Hasbro's - in other words, it might end up being cheaper to shop via Zavvi even though it initially seems more expensive. There are a few exceptions, but that generally seems to be the case.

All the best Hasbro Pulse Con reveals

(opens in new tab) Adventure Series Indiana Jones | $24.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available April 10, 2023 - This action figure of Dr Henry 'Indiana' Jones is up to a Star Wars Black Series level of quality, so that means an eerily accurate depiction, multiple points of articulation for realistic poses, and a load of accessories/alternate hands so that you can have him set up on your shelf however you want. While we'd normally say to grab it from Zavvi (opens in new tab), it's currently sold out there so you're better off buying from Entertainment Earth thanks to its free USA shipping. Alternatively, '80s kids can opt for the cheaper Retro Collection version for $17.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) Indiana Jones Staff of Ra Headpiece | $50.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available April 10, 2023 - Hasbro often impresses with its replica series, and this version of the iconic Raiders of the Lost Ark prop looks to continue that trend. With a metallic feel and light-up runes (not to mention a light-up crystal at the center), it's a properly eye-catching ode to the series that should look awesome on your shelf. This is another one that should end up being cheaper when bought via Entertainment Earth, too; it's $57.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab) and will be subject to the site's standard $3.99 shipping charge, and even from Hasbro, you've got to factor in the company's $6.99 shipping. As such, Entertainment Earth becomes the better option by quite some way.



(opens in new tab) Andor action figures | From $19.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Available May 1 / August 1 2023 - It's not surprising to see Andor action figures from Hasbro spinning out of the new Disney series, but what has taken us aback is how spookily accurate some of the sculpts are. It's like Hasbro has shrunken the likes of Stellan Skarsgård. While there are two different versions on offer (the taller Black Series and smaller Vintage Collection), both are hyper-detailed and come with multiple accessories. Mon Mothma, Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Vel Sartha, B2EMO, and Cassian Andor himself lead the charge, and despite being slightly pricier upfront at Zavvi, the lower shipping costs make up for that.



UK price: From £19.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Rescue | $74.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available January 1, 2023 - Besides being one of the chunkier boxsets we've seen recently, this multi-pack has some of the coolest poses in any of the Vintage Collection action figures we've seen. You're getting the Mandalorian (complete with awesome rocket and flame thrower effects, not to mention the character's trusty Beskar spear), Moff Gideon with the Darksaber, Grogu in cuffs, and a Dark Trooper that can be fitted with plastic fire for a super-cool display piece. Just don't expect to see this on sale anywhere else; it's a Pulse exclusive.



UK price: £111.99 at Hasbro Pulse

(opens in new tab) Fortnite Victory Royale Menace (Undefeated) | $38.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available October 2022 - We've been really impressed with Hasbro's Fortnite toys (opens in new tab) so far, and this one's a good example of why they're becoming some of the best bits of Fortnite merchandise (opens in new tab). Along with a crisp sculpt with vibrant colors, it comes with a ridiculous amount of accessories. It seems to be the same price at both Hasbro and Entertainment Earth, so it might be worth considering the latter to avoid Hasbro's shipping costs.



(opens in new tab) Indiana Jones Adventure Series Major Arnold Toht | $24.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available April 10, 2023 - It's scary how well this action figure captures the Raiders of the Lost Ark character, but that's not the only reason why it's so cool. Rather, we're just pleased it comes with the good ol' "I've looked into the Ark of the Covenant so now my face is going to melt" head option. Maybe that's why it's sold out so fast at Zavvi (opens in new tab)?



(opens in new tab) Marvel Legends Cyclops | $27.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available February 1, 2023 - The best costume for this X-Man (don't @ us) has been immortalized with this figure, following in the footsteps of last year's very meme-able Wolverine toy. Although a new 'Classic' Wolverine is also available via Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab) (along with a few other mutants like Multiple Man), this action figure captures his animated series look perfectly with cartoon-accurate shading and a cool box shaped like a VHS case. However, be mindful that it seems to be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive for now.



(opens in new tab) Return of the Jedi Anniversary Collection | From $24.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Available April, 2023 - The third film of the original trilogy is celebrating its 40th anniversary, so Hasbro has announced a new spate of Black Series action figures as a result (the Lando, Han Solo, and Wicket figures are particularly good). As per the Andor toys above, you're better off buying these from Zavvi as it'll be ever so slightly cheaper once shipping is added in.



UK price: From £25.99 at Zavvi (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Li'l'er Walkers | $29.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available January 9, 2023 - A handful of MTG Planeswalkers have been given a chibi-style makeover, and we can't cope with how adorable they are. Uta Natsume has given a cute spin on one of the best card games (opens in new tab) out there, and these are also available in foil for $39.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab) if you'd prefer a shinier aesthetic. Again, this seems to be a Hasbro exclusive as we've yet to see it elsewhere.



(opens in new tab) The Vintage Collection Modal Nodes | $89.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available April 1 2023 - The original trilogy's famous cantina band will soon be available as a full set, complete with each member's individual instruments. Just be aware that it's a Hasbro exclusive, so you won't be able to get it anywhere other than Pulse.



UK price: £91.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)



(opens in new tab) Nerf LMTD G.I. Joe GI-40 Blaster | $79.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available August 1, 2023 - The next special edition Nerf blaster celebrates the 40th anniversary of the franchise with a double-sided design representing both G.I. Joe and the villainous Cobra. Because it's motorized, it also has a rapid-fire function that allows it to shoot 10 darts in quick succession. This isn't just a cool addition to the best Nerf guns (opens in new tab), though; it comes with a special #300 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero comic featuring exclusive cover art by Dave Johnson. That makes it a worthy purchase for collectors, but we've not seen it anywhere other than through Pulse yet.



(opens in new tab) Marvel Legends Deluxe Retro Iron Man | $44.99 at Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab)

Available , 2023 - Look, we're suckers for the '90s, OK? This recreation of Iron Man's costume from the animated series is just like the one many of us will have had as kids, so it hits all the nostalgia feels. As with Cyclops, it comes with very retro packaging as well but is a Hasbro exclusive.



(opens in new tab) Transformers Legacy Evolution Soundblaster | $11.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available March 1, 2023 - Remember when there was a cassette player Decepticon? Hasbro does, and Soundblaster is returning in honor of the franchise's 40th anniversary. There were plenty of others at Pulse Con, including some from the original Transformers movie, but this has to be our favorite of the lot because it's so retro. You can get it from Zavvi as well, but seeing as it starts at $16.99 (opens in new tab) and you'd then have to add shipping, this Entertainment Earth option is much cheaper.



(opens in new tab) Power Rangers X Street Fighter Lightning Collection Morphed Ken | $33.99 at Entertainment Earth (opens in new tab)

Available March 1, 2023 - Although this crossover makes very little sense, you can't ignore how cool it is. A Street Fighter version of the Red Ranger? It's bizarre, schoolyard imagination stuff, and we love it as a result. Thanks to Entertainment Earth's free US shipping, we'd buy it there.



For more merch, don't miss these Star Wars board games, the top Star Wars action figures, or these must-have Lego Star Wars sets.