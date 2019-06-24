Harry Potter: Wizards Unite retail sponsorships mean buffed Fortresses and Inns at your local mall

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is finally out, and it's turning plenty of players into witches and wizards. To help propel newcomers on their path to become the wizard king - sorry, wrong franchise - Niantic is working with mobile and retail partners to bring special events to hotspots across the United States.

If you've ever participated in a Pokemon Go retail sponsorship, you already know what to expect here. For mobile RPG neophytes, here's how things go. Inns and Fortresses which appear at select AT&T stores will now grant more XP and spell energy, respectively, meaning they'll be among the most efficient places to level up and refresh spells. AT&T stores in Chicago and San Francisco will also host "expanded Harry Potter: Wizards Unite build-outs where players can immerse themselves in the augmented reality experience," Niantic said.

It's not just AT&T, mind you. Sponsored Cricket Wireless stores will also feature boosted Fortresses and Inns, but while the AT&T bonuses are already available, these won't appear until July 15. Non-mobile retailers are also getting involved, with Simon Malls, Mills, and Premium Outlets malls offering boosted Fortresses and Inns of their own. If you're looking for a more efficient walking route to beef up your wizarding rounds, these locations will be a good place to start.

