Harry Potter: Wizards Unite spell energy: How to get more spell energy

Chances are you're always running out of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite spell energy. While the game is addressing the balance of this vital currency, if you're casting a lot of spells you'll probably run out a lot and wonder how to get spell energy in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Every time you cast a spell in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, you'll use up one spell energy, and if you're playing frequently, that total will be depleted very quickly. Here's how to get more Harry Potter: Wizards Unite spell energy.

How to get spell energy in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The main point of of Wizards Unite is to defeat confoundables you can find in the world by blasting them with spells. To do that you need spell energy - if you run out you can't really do much. There are a few ways to get get spell energy in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite but the main options are tops up from Inns, challenges and greenhouses, as well as obviously buying it with real money.

You can get spell energy from Inns in Harry Potter Wizards Unite

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

This is the main way of getting spell energy. You can visit an inn every five minutes and cast a simple spell to get a random spin of the dishes on display. These can give you between 1-10 spell energy at a time.

Reddit user zviznemte has done some digging and identified these Inn types currently in the game:

Brown - Ministry Inn

- Ministry Inn Purple - Butter Beer Inn

- Butter Beer Inn Green - Pub Weasley Inn

- Pub Weasley Inn Blue - Three Broomsticks

- Three Broomsticks Pink - Madam Puddifoot's Tea

From that, zviznemte's listed what spell energy you can get from what Inn

1 Spell Energy - Tomato Soup /Afternoon Tea - Brown inns, Purple inns

- Tomato Soup /Afternoon Tea - Brown inns, Purple inns Brown inns

2 Spell Energy - Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans/Pumpkin Juice - Green inns

- Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans/Pumpkin Juice - Green inns Blue inns, Purple inns

3 Spell Energy - Violet Pudding - Pink inns

- Violet Pudding - Pink inns 5 Spell Energy - Bangers and mash - Purple inns

- Bangers and mash - Purple inns 6 Spell Energy - Fish and Chips/Honeyduke's Chocolate Bar - Brown inns, Blue inns, Green inns

- Fish and Chips/Honeyduke's Chocolate Bar - Brown inns, Blue inns, Green inns 7 Spell Energy - Butterbeer - Blue inns, Purple inns

- Butterbeer - Blue inns, Purple inns 10 Spell Energy - Turkey Dinner - Green inns

The short answer then is almost any Inn is as good as another with each colour having a spread of low and high payouts.

You can get spell energy from challenges

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Some of your daily challenges will pay out spell energy, although it's not a huge amount, usually just the five units once you've completed them. It's best to think of this as some free extra energy rather than a real source. Just steer towards a challenge if you see some spell energy as a payout.

Greenhouses can give you spell energy

Greenhouses, like the Inns, are a bit of a randomised gamble. While you usually get potion ingredients, you can get a couple of units of spell energy. Again, like challenges this is more of a bonus than a viable way of getting what you need.

You can buy spell energy

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Obviously this is the last resort for most people but you can buy spell energy in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. There's a few options. The SOS kit is a one off that'll give you 50 spell energy in exchange for real money, while you can also buy 50 spell energy in the shop for 100 gold coins.

How to save spell energy

Because it's so easy to run out of spell energy in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite you'll want to try and minimise your loses and hang on to what you've got. Here's a few pointers to help you out: