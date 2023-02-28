Viewers are loving Harrison Ford's under-the-radar Apple TV Plus series

Harrison Ford is currently starring in a brand new comedy series in one of his first major small-screen roles ever – but have you heard of it? Shrinking, a new show from Apple TV Plus, has been flying under the radar since it premiered on January 27.

The series stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a grieving and recently widowed therapist who starts to break the rules, ignoring his training and ethics, to tell people exactly what he thinks. Harrison Ford plays fellow therapist and colleague Paul, his first major TV role alongside his part in Paramount Plus' Yellowstone spin-off 1923. Segel is also on board as a writer and executive producer, along with Ted Lasso showrunner and co-creator Bill Lawrence and writer and Roy Kent star Brett Goldstein. Jessica Williams, Micheal Urie, and Christa Miller also star,

"It’s not being said enough, so I’ll say it as well: Shrinking is a delight," tweeted (opens in new tab) one viewer. "Often laugh-out-loud funny, it transcends its occasional story missteps with lovely performances and an endlessly charming cast. Also: Harrison Ford in a straight-up comedic role, people!"

"If you haven’t started watching Shrinking on Apple TV yet, what are you waiting for?" said (opens in new tab)another. "Is everybody totally talking about how great Harrison Ford is on Shrinking? 'cause everyone needs to totally talk about how great Harrison Ford is on Shrinking!" tweeted (opens in new tab) another viewer.

"Don’t sleep on this show. It’s better each episode. Ford’s performance is a thing of beauty," echoed (opens in new tab) one Twitter user. "Getting to see Harrison Ford do ridiculous physical comedy is such a gift we all needed," said (opens in new tab) another.

New episodes of Shrinking arrive on Apple TV Plus every Friday, with the finale airing on March 3. For more viewing inspiration, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Apple TV Plus shows and the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.