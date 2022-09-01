HBO Max renews Harley Quinn for season 4

Harley Quinn season 4 has been confirmed by HBO Max, meaning the animated adventures of the Clown Princess of Crime will continue after the season 3 finale drops in September. The news comes amid a slew of recent cancellations on the streamer, with some titles removed from the library entirely.

The DC show follows the ongoing escapades of Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), along with King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (J.B. Smoove). Since this is Gotham City, Batman (Diedrich Bader), Commissioner Gordon (Christopher Meloni), and a host of other familiar characters – including the Joker (Tudyk) – are part of the cast, too.

HBO Max has also announced that Sarah Peters will showrun and executive produce season 4. Peters has been a writer on the show since the first season.

"We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue," said executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker in a statement. "And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

Warner Bros. Discovery has caused a stir lately with some high-profile cancellations. Batgirl was scrapped despite the movie already being filmed, as was Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Multiple original titles have also been pulled from the streamer.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery Plus. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms," the company said in a statement. "At the same time, we're already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on Discovery Plus and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max."

The Harley Quinn season finale will stream this September 15, while there's no word on a release date for season 4 just yet. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to fill out your watchlist.