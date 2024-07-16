You no longer need an Xbox, and this Prime Day Game Pass deal explains why

The Xbox Series S has always been a tempting prospect to me. Before this generation, I had never bought into the Xbox ecosystem, but that didn't stop me from feeling a pang of jealousy every time a brand-new game hit Game Pass. "The Game Pass Machine" is the most affordable current-gen console, and it's frequently on sale as Microsoft tries to get more people in the door.

But what if I told you that this Prime Day, you could essentially get the Game Pass Machine without the machine? Right now, Amazon is offering an Xbox Core controller, a one-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a Fire TV Stick (4K Max) for the ludicrous sum of $78.99 (was $119.98).

Essentially, that's all you really need to enjoy the benefits of an Xbox console in 2024, without paying for the expensive hardware that's probably been holding you back all this time. Prime Day gaming deals don't usually make me argue against buying hardware, but at this price, why would you buy a full console?

Now, I know what you're thinking, with a Fire TV Stick, you can't download games and play them natively. Annoyingly, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max's 16GB of storage space won't let you download Game Pass games, as nice as it would be to install some smaller indies on it. Fortunately, if you have an internet connection that's strong enough to stream 4K TV shows and movies on a Fire TV Stick, you can likely stream Game Pass games on the cloud with no bother at all.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K MAX + Xbox Core Wireless Controller + 1 Month of Game Pass Ultimate | $119.98 $78.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - From what we can see, this is a brand-new bundle. That would certainly make sense since the ability for Fire TV Sticks to stream Xbox Game Pass games was only announced a week ago. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max usually costs $60, with the Core controller normally sitting at the same MSRP. Regardless of buying separately, this is hundreds of dollars cheaper than buying a full console.

✅ You don't want to splash out on a console

✅ You have a solid internet connection Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to play AAA games natively UK: £59.99 £32.99 at Amazon

This isn't a Prime Exclusive deal, which is odd for such a brilliant Prime Day deal, but there are a few small caveats. Firstly, the one month of included Game Pass Ultimate membership is only going to work if you're not an existing subscriber. That shouldn't stop too many people from being interested since this is the sort of bundle that attracts newcomers, but it is worth noting.

Secondly, if you're in the UK, this bundle doesn't seem to exist anywhere, but the same 4K Max Fire TV stick is at its lowest-ever price. Between that, a discounted controller, and a Game Pass deal, you can still recreate the bundle separately.

Should you buy the Fire TV Stick bundle over an Xbox Series X/S?

No Xbox? Have no fear with Amazon Fire TV Stick - YouTube Watch On

For starters, let me talk directly to anyone who doesn't actually own a games console at the moment. If you're only able to play games every now and again, and you don't have the time or budget to dedicate to a full setup, this is probably the ideal bundle for you. Game Pass will give you access to hundreds of quality games that you can dip your toes into whenever you please, without the financial commitment of modern game prices.

If you're a gamer who already plays on a PS5 or PC, this is a pretty sweet bundle for you too. Arguably, if you have a smart TV already, you may already have access to a Game Pass app, but with the fairly unreliable performance of most TV processors, I'd recommend going with a more dedicated device that won't make your display implode. Yes, you could buy a Prime Day TV deal to get a more up-to-date model, but that'll set you back a lot more than $80.

Another alternative might be to grab a Prime Day Meta Quest deal since the Quest 3 can now stream Game Pass games too. That could be an appealing option since you can take your playtime on the go with you, but again, it'll set you back a lot more than the bundle above, especially if you don't own a compatible controller.

For PC players, a Game Pass Ultimate subscription will allow you to access games on PC or through the Fire Stick in this deal. If you want to experience some more casual, controller-centric games from the comfort of your couch, this bundle means kicking back and seamlessly transferring your game progress from one display to the other.

It feels weird as a hardware editor to recommend you against buying dedicated gaming technology, but this deal has so much value to it. Just keep in mind that the monthly Game Pass Ultimate subscription is about to go up.

