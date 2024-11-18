Woot is holding nothing back for its early Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

With November well and truly underway we're closer than ever to Black Friday and all the juicy Nintendo Switch deals that come with it. Some of the biggest US retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have already officially sounded the alarm for their early deals, but we still have a while until the biggest deals truly kick off. That hasn't stopped sites like Amazon's Woot from knocking down the prices of a ton of Switch games and coming up with the kind of discounts I'd expect to see later this month.

Woot hasn't been shy when it comes to producing some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and games are no exception. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom just launched a few weeks ago and earlier this month the Amazon-owned retailer listed it for $10 off its MSRP. Now it's done it again and the latest installment in the Zelda series is just $44.99 at Woot, providing a saving of $15 off this brand-new game. That's not it for first-party 2024 releases either. Princess Peach: Showtime is also just $44.99 at Woot, and the newly-released Sonic x Shadow Generations has followed suit with $10 off its hefty original price tag.



Some of the discounts are better than others and just $10 off in some cases may not seem like a lot. But it can take months for notable releases on the Switch to see any change in price. It's very likely we'll see prices like these appear once the deal extravaganza is officially underway, but for now, these are some of the best early Black Friday Switch game deals I've come across so far.

Today's best Nintendo Switch game deals

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes | $69.99 $21.99 at Woot

Save $48 - This isn't a new release by any means, but a whopping $48 off is worth highlighting for a Switch game. It's not the lowest-ever price I've seen the Warriors-style spin-off for, however, 69% off is the kind of early deal that has me excited for the rest of the Black Friday Switch deals to come. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy Dynasty Warrior games

✅ You love Fire Emblem Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer the Fire Emblem RPGs

❌ You're not a fan of repetitive gameplay Price check: Amazon: $32.99 | Best Buy: $59.99 (Digital)



UK: £27.77 at Amazon

Metroid Dread | $59.99 $39.99 at Woot

Save $20 - Metroid Dread isn't new but it's still sitting close to full price at $54.69 at Amazon which makes this deal worth highlighting. With 33% off at Woot you can save $20 on Samus Aran's latest adventure, which is only $1 away from its lowest ever price and it's not even Black Friday yet. Buy it if: ✅ You love some side-scrolling action

✅ You're up for a challenge

✅ You love the old-school Metroid games Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer FPS Metroid games Price check: Amazon: $54.69 | Walmart: $54.68 UK: £36.99 at Amazon

Super Mario RPG | $49.99 $31.99 at Woot

Save $18 - Super Mario RPG has been slowly getting slightly cheaper for some time now, but typically it doesn't stray too far away from its $49.99 MSRP. Now there's 36% at Woot the RPG remake you can save a whole $18 off, bringing the game down to $31.99 before Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You loved the original

✅ You prefer shorter games

✅ You prefer 3D Mario Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer platforming Mario games

❌ You want a longer RPG experience Price check: Amazon: $34.97 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £38.50 at Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3 | $59.99 $39.99 at Woot

Save $20 - Black Friday hasn't even started yet and Woot has slashed the cost of Luigi's Mansion 3 back down to its lowest-ever price. With 33% off, the third spooky installment of the Luigi's Mansion series is now just $39.99, which is the cheapest I've seen it so far. Other big retailers like Walmart still have it listed for full price, so this is definitely one to look out for if you have yet to pick it up. Buy it if: ✅ You played Luigi's Mansion 2 and 2

✅ You love horror games

✅ You're a 3D Mario game fan

Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like Luigi

❌ You don't like exploring big 3D environments Price check: Walmart: $59.99 | Best Buy: OOS UK: £37.99 at Amazon

Princess Peach: Showtime! | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - Princess Peach: Showtime jumped down to $47.99 earlier this month, but there are even more savings to be had now that it's $44.99 at Woot. Other huge retailers like Amazon and Best Buy still have it priced close to its $59.99 MSRP, so a saving of $15 off one of the best early Black Friday deals I've come across so far. Buy it if: ✅ You love Princess Peach

✅ You want a game for the kids Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer challenging platformers

❌ You want an old-school Super Mario experience Price check: Amazon: $56.41 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £36.99 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom | $59.99 $44.99 at Woot

Save $15 - This is only the third time I've seen a major price cut on The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Previously, it dropped to $49.99 at Woot but now the site has slashed its price even further, taking a whole $15 off its 59.99 MSRP. Buy it if: ✅ You love classic Zelda games

✅ You prefer puzzle-solving to combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like classic top-down Zelda Price check: Walmart: $57.84 | Best Buy: $59.99 UK: £39 at Amazon

Sonic x Shadow Generations | $49.99 $39.99 at Woot

Save $10 - Sonic x Shadow Generations hasn't been out for long and already it's 20% off right before Black Friday. $10 off may not seem like a lot, but it's still full price at Walmart and Best Buy so you gotta go fast to grab this deal while stock lasts. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy modern and classic Sonic-style gameplay

✅ You love Shadow the Hedgehog Don't buy it if: ❌ You didn't like Sonic Generations Price check: Walmart: $49.94 | Best Buy: $49.99 UK: £29.99 at Amazon

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition | $29.99 $24.99 at Woot

Save $5 - Nintendo World Championships on the Switch is already affordable, but this brand-new early Black Friday deal brings the price down to $24.99 at Woot. A saving of just $5 isn't huge, but it brings the game down to almost half that brand-new release, which is a huge deal for a 2024 Nintendo release. Buy it if: ✅ You love NES games

✅ You want to rank up the online leaderboards

✅ You love a challenge Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to replay full-length NES titles

❌ You don't enjoy the difficulty of the NES era Price check: Amazon: $56.41 | Best Buy: $59.99



UK: £36.99 at Amazon

Should you buy Nintendo Switch games before Black Friday?

(Image credit: Future)

Black Friday is closer than ever, and typically I'd always recommend waiting for kick off before making any purchases, regardless if you're picking up Nintendo Switch games or not. As someone who's spent the majority of their life being a Nintendo fan on a budget, I always want to make sure I'm recommending the best possible discounts and deals I can so you can still enjoy games while not putting yourself out. And typically, you're gonna find those when Black Friday is properly underway. That being said, Black Friday feels like it comes around sooner every year, so it's hard to ignore deals that come my way, like the ones provided by Woot.



Nintendo Switch games are also known to be on the pricey side. I mostly collect physical games, and if I don't pick up one of the best PS5 games at launch I have comfort in the knowledge it'll slowly get cheaper over time. Where Nintendo is concerned, even multiple years later, titles like Super Mario Odyssey ($49.95 at Amazon) can still be close to full price, so any new discount can be a huge deal.



If you ignore the fact I'm a Zelda die-hard fan, I can't ignore that Echoes of Wisdom is $15 off at Woot, especially as the game isn't even a month old. The latest Zelda game and any of the deals I've found above could very well make an appearance throughout Black Friday, and I suspect some of them will. However, if you want to boost your collection or pick up a Switch game as a gift in time for the holidays, these early Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals are still worth it.

Keep an eye on our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals hub if you also plan on checking out even more deals on games, accessories, and even some console bundles too. If Nintendo isn't your jam, check out our Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox deals for more huge savings this month.