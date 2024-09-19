One of the top Alienware gaming monitors around just dropped to a new record low price

They say good things come to players who wait, and if you’ve been watching the Alienware AW3423DW for a while, now is your time to strike. While Black Friday is still a couple of months away, Dell’s exceptional QD-OLED display just dropped to a record-low price, and its discounted ticket makes it a fierce QHD contender even in 2024.

Over at Amazon right now, the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DW is down to $799.99 from $1,099.99. The 27% discount brings the gaming monitor contender down to the same price we’d expect during an annual sale, and I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if we see the same price again when Black Friday monitor deals roll in. Prior to this latest offer, the 175Hz 1440p display has only managed to dip to the $900 mark, so it’s safe to say I’m thoroughly impressed with this deal.

At just a cent under $800, Dell’s Alienware display is still pricey, but represents pretty good value within the space right now. We’re talking about a curved ultrawide QD-OLED panel that boasts a commendable 0.1ms response time, making it perfect for vivid adventures and speedy shootouts in FPS games. It's those feats that ultimately resulted in us giving it a perfect score a few years ago, and its specs still more than hold up today.

Alienware AW3423DW 34-inch | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - This 27% off discount has knocked Dell’s QD-OLED monitor to a new record low, making it a great value premium option in 2024. It normally only manages to drop to just under $1,000, so it’s nice to see it plunge to new depths ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday. Buy it if:

✅ You want a curved ultrawide screen

✅ You’re looking for an OLED upgrade

✅ You need something on the large side Don't buy it if: ❌ You want faster than 175Hz

❌ You’re aiming for a 4K display Price Check: Best Buy (out of stock) | Walmart $899.99

Should you buy the Alienware AW3423DW?

(Image credit: Future/Jeremy Laird)

The best gaming monitor scene is ever-evolving, and while 1440p won’t suit every PC player amid the rise of approachable 4K gaming, the Alienware AW3423DW stands tall. At its discounted $800 price, the screen makes for a spicy alternative to excellent 2024 models like the Samsung Odyssey G6 and more boutique offerings like the glossy Dough Spectrum Black, especially if you’re looking for something larger.

Ideally, you’ll want to use Dell’s QD-OLED display at a gaming desk, as its 1800R curve is designed to provide immersive visuals head-on. If you already have a PS5 monitor that you like to park right in front of or if PC is your primary platform, this ultrawide display’s format will suit you to a T. However, if you prefer to kick back at a distance, you’d benefit from checking out larger models like the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 – a screen that serves as a nice gaming TV alternative.

It’s also important to consider your setup before automatically jumping on this Alienware deal. As a golden rule, I always try and match up monitor specs to whatever system I’m using, whether that happens to be a PC or a console. If you’ve got a monstrous rig with one of the best graphics cards inside, it’s worth looking at 4K monitors at around the $800 mark. If you’re not really sure what the OLED fuss is about, you could instead pick up the UHD BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U for $699 and still end up with respectable contrast and colors.

(Image credit: Future/Jeremy Laird)

On the flip side, if you simply need a PS4 monitor, something to plug your Steam Deck dock into or you’ve got a GPU older than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, there are far cheaper options. The KTC G27P6 lives in my head rent-free as a fantastic value OLED screen, and it’s perfect for players who aren’t really into the whole curved ultrawide thing but want superb colors. Naturally, 1080p models are also a dime a dozen, but I reckon spending that bit more to at least gain an OLED screen is worthwhile.

With all that said, should you buy the Alienware AW3423DW? If all you’ve been waiting on is a lower price, I’d say yes. Chances are that this screen won’t fall any lower for now, and it’ll make for a fabulous QHD experience for those of you craving premium visuals.

Looking for more screens? Swing by the best curved monitors and best ultrawide monitors for gaming. Alternatively, take a peek at the best Xbox Series X monitors for something console-flavored.