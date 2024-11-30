One of the best value gaming monitors I've tested is now cheaper than ever

I'm always wary of unfamiliar gaming monitor brands during Black Friday, but the KOORUI GN02 has completely earned my trust. It's definitely a budget screen through and through, so if you're looking for premium or even mid-range features, look elsewhere. However, for those of you simply seeking a cheap but speedy screen for less, I've got a solid deal for you.

As a PC player, I've come to appreciate great value gaming monitors. If you feel the same, you'll be just as impressed that the 1080p 240Hz screen is down to $139.99 at Amazon. I've been keeping track of this screen's price for a while now, and this is the first time it has drifted under $140. It actually likes to leap back up to $160 for a few weeks at a time, so I'm pleased to see it included in this year's Black Friday monitor deals roster.

If you're in the UK, you'll also be able to grab the KOORUI GN02 for £139.99 at Amazon. It's not often that you see both regions getting the same kind of discount in their respective currencies, and it's also a record-low price since it had been sitting at $160 since September.

Should you buy the KOORUI GN02?

I spend a lot of time testing the best gaming monitors out there, but I make equal time to test screens like the KOORUI GN02. Sure, this budget 1080p screen can't take on cutting-edge OLED panels or even mid-range IPS displays, but it can offer 240Hz visuals at a fraction of the cost. That could make all the difference to your PC setup if you're into competitive shooters and high frame-rate gaming, and I'm all for lowering the financial bar to that where possible.

It actually used to be fairly tricky to find a gaming monitor with decent specs between $100 and $200. It almost would feel like an all-or-nothing situation, with cheaper screens sticking with bog standard 60Hz visuals and LED panels. Fast forward to today, and 27-inch displays like the GN02 are offering up respectable VA tech and refresh rates that used to feel like a specialist feature, not to mention you're getting handy perks like AMD FreeSync to combat tearing and even things like crosshairs.

I spent a chunk of time during testing playing both Halo Infinite and Overwatch 2 on the KOORUI GN02. Both games felt extremely slick at 240Hz, and responsiveness matched other VA monitors with similar specs. I even used it as a PS5 monitor for a chunk of time, and Sony's console caps out at 120Hz, it was still perfectly serviceable as a console screen.

At the same time, my eyes have been pretty spoiled by some of the most dazzling PC screens out there. If money isn't really an issue, there are countless other panels out there that naturally take things up a notch in terms of performance. Even if you're sticking with 1080p, that'll allow you to hit ridiculous 540Hz refresh rates with something like the AOC AGON Pro AG246FK. You've even got fancy new dual-resolution screens like the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B offering up both full HD 480hz and 4K 240Hz modes, so there's no shortage of options.

The thing is that not every player will have even a few hundred dollars to splash out on a gaming monitor. That's exactly why I love testing screens like the KOORUI GN02, as while I could point out that the VA panel is a bit washed out compared to more expensive IPS displays and it lacks height adjustment, it still provides surprisingly great specs for under $140.

The TLDR here is that I'd buy the KOORUI GN02 if you're just starting your PC gaming journey or looking to replace an aging gaming monitor for cheap. In both instances, you're going to be impressed with how slick its 240Hz abilities are, and it certainly looks more advanced than displays I owned in the 2010s thanks to its ultra-slim bezel.

This is by far one of my favorite gaming monitor deals this Black Friday, and I hope it helps a few of you experience the thrill of higher refresh rates.

