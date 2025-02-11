I've spent hours on end playing shooters on this 27-inch 240Hz OLED monitor, and it's well worth grabbing for under $600

I hate to say it, but there's an OLED gaming monitor that lives in my head rent free. Not only is it the same screen that warmed me up to Amazon brands and their budget potential, but the display also uses the same punchy panel as rivals with much loftier price tags. It also happens to be $100 cheaper than usual right now, making it once again one of the best value monitors for 1440p PC gaming shenanigans.

Thanks to a $100 off coupon, you can now grab the 27-inch KTC G27P6 for $569.99 at Amazon. I'd argue this is one of the best gaming monitors out there in terms of sheer value even at full price, but if you couldn't previously justify $669.99 for a 1440p OLED panel, its current price should probably sway you. While it has shown up slightly cheaper in the past, it actually hasn't dropped since before Black Friday last year, so it's nice to see it discounted yet again.

To hammer home how good a deal this 27-inch OLED is right now, I want to point out that the 27-inch Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 is sitting at $999 right now. What's what got to do with the price of cheese, I hear you cry? Well, that screen features the exact same LG panel and near identical 1440p 240Hz specs, and it technically boasts less features since it lacks built-in speakers.

KTC G27P6 27-inch | $669 $569.99 at Amazon with coupon

Save $100 - By taking advantage of a $100 off Amazon on-page coupon, you'll be able to grab KTC's 27-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor for under $600. While it managed to reach around $500 last year, this is the first time it's dropped in price for quite a bit, and it's a record-low for 2025. Buy it if: ✅You want superior contrast and colors

✅You play PC games at 1440p

✅You need 240Hz for shooters Don't buy it if: ❌You'd pay more for a faster panel

❌You need larger than 27-inch Price check: Newegg (out of stock) | Aliexpress (out of stock)

Should you buy the 27-inch KTC G27P6?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I admittedly have a soft spot for the KTC G27P6, but the 27-inch OLED gaming monitor is one of the top 1440p panels for gaming I've tested in recent years. Is it a perfect display? Absolutely not, but it's one I consistently recommend to friends with modest PC builds who want to make the jump to 240Hz without decimating their budget.

Upon clapping eyes on KTC's 27-inch OLED display, I was immediately blown away with how vivid it is. I figured that since it's technically an off-brand with a lower MSRP it perhaps struggle to pull the same contrast punches as premium panels. Yet, the colors it produces are enough to put most mini LED and traditional IPS displays to shame, not to mention it doesn't even really suffer from the panel-type's usual brightness caveats.

Since we're talking about a 240Hz display, speed is on the KTC G27P6's side too. I used this screen to play Overwatch 2 and competitively for weeks on end, and while esports standards are ever shifting with the times, I found the screen's nippy 0.03ms GtG response time and snappy refresh rate to be invaluable. Prior to using this screen, I often darted around as Pharah in Blizzard's hero shooter, but this screen taught me the true benefits of boosting fps on high refresh rate screens.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

If you're properly invested in the idea of playing competitive shooters at high refresh rates, you might want to hold off for a decent Sony Inzone M10S deal since that screen ramps things up to 480Hz. Or, if you're only looking for a slight boost but some extras like elevated anti-glare, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 will provide you with 360Hz visuals. That said, I'd still argue that 240Hz is fast enough for most players, and while I've been spoiled by high refresh rate whoppers like the 540Hz AOC Agon Pro in the past, I could easily go back to using the KTC.

There are a few extras included with the KTC G27P6 worth noting too, as it works tremendously well as a PS5 monitor thanks to its built-in speakers. They're passable in terms of fidelity, to say the least, but their presence means the screen can be instantly used as a console display whenever the need arises. It's also packing a USB-C with 100W Power Delivery capabilities, meaning you'll be able to treat it like a Steam Deck dock and hook your gaming handheld up using a single cable.

The only downside to the KTC G27P6 I really picked up on during testing links to HDR. The monitor's high dynamic range abilities aren't awful, and I've certainly used screens that can barely pull the feature off. But, the results didn't quite hit in the same way as the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240, and that's likely down to the latter featuring more robust firmware.

That aside, the KTC G27P6 is well worth picking up while it's cheaper, as OLED gaming monitors like this strike an excellent balance between price and performance. I'll be recommending this screen to PC players throughout 2025 and likely beyond that too, as it represents true value even when sitting at MSRP.

Looking for more screens? Check out the best 4K monitor for gaming and the best curved monitor for more desktop displays. Alternatively, turn your attention to the best gaming TV for excellent living room options.