I've been looking for an LG OLED C4 deal all year, and Black Friday has finally delivered

I have been hoping, saving, and waiting for a Black Friday OLED TV deal this year. I got a 4K TV in August of 2020, and although it's served me very well, it's starting to get backlight bleed - an annoying degradation of the display where its backlight rings shine through the panel and become easy to spot. As someone who reviews all sorts of technology for a living, I know that OLED TVs are the ones worth spending money on these days, but they're not the easiest to afford.

This year I've been scraping money together where I can, and I've been watching the price of LG's 55-inch OLED C4 like a hawk because I know that it's the perfect TV for me, but this brand's screens only enter my price range once or twice a year. I've been waiting for it to drop as close to the $1,000 mark as possible - mainly because I still want to be able to pay my rent. Black Friday has finally delivered the goods, because it's now down to $1,196.99 at Amazon, giving it a $300 discount.

Besides a blip on the price history data that sort of looks like someone pressed the wrong button somewhere, this is the cheapest this screen has ever fallen to. A brief Black Friday OLED TV deal brought it down to $1,096 about two weeks ago before it was immediately hoisted back upward. The 55-inch models of LG's OLEDs can be tough to find deals for because they're one of the most popular sizes in the range, and stock can disappear in a heartbeat.

LG OLED C4 55-inch TV | $1,499.99 $1,196.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - This is likely as close to the $1,000 mark you'll find this display drop to before it starts being replaced by the inevitable C5. Sometimes you see this model get discounts in February as LG tries to get rid of stock, but it can be really tough to find good deals on these TVs from this point on. Buy it if: ✅ You want one of the best pound-for-pound gaming TVs on the market

✅ You want a screen with a high refresh rate

✅ You've been waiting for a good deal Don't buy it if: ❌ You can make do with a slower refresh rate

❌ You need to keep saving for now Price check: $1,296 at Walmart | $1,199.99 at Best Buy UK: £1,199 at Currys

Should you buy the LG OLED C4?

So why is it the LG OLED C4 that I'm so desperate to go for? Other brands do make OLED displays these days, and some of them can be a bit cheaper than LG. Well, for starters, I know that LG is the company that makes the OLED technology for a lot of smaller TV brands, so you know you're getting the purest form of panel straight from the source if you buy from them.

Next, it's the 55-inch size I'm looking for because that suits my home the most. A 65-inch 4K display might actually look like better quality due to viewing distances and pixel densities, but I think that size of screen would be a bit intense for the room I'd put it in. I think 55-inch is the best value spot for a living room screen size worth investing in, without overspending on the sizes TV manufacturers tell you you need.

Then there are specs, which might help you to decide which of the best gaming TVs is the best for you. I watch a lot of movies and TV shows, and my time for viewing them is sacred. I want to make it as close to a cinema atmosphere as possible, and an OLED panel combined with Dolby Vision support will really bring that feeling home. Next, I want to use it for PC gaming, so I'd like a high refresh rate. The C4 sports a stunning 144Hz refresh rate that my Maingear Zero Ruby will absolutely be able to make use of.

I wouldn't wait around if any of this sounds relatable to you. LG OLEDs are popular choices, and I'd expect the 55-inch model to fly off the shelves this Black Friday.

