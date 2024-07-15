I’m currently testing Samsung’s new OLED G6 monitor, and it’s already clear that this Prime Day deal is a winner

I’m constantly testing the latest gaming monitors for review, and it just so happens that I have the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 set up right now. While I’m not quite ready to share my full review yet, I can provide somewhat of a spoiler and say I’m thoroughly impressed with the company’s latest 360Hz QHD display, and even more excited about the fact that it’s included in Amazon’s big Prime Day sale.

That’s right, even new 2024 screens are being transformed into Prime Day monitor deals, as the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 is down to $799.99 from $899.99 at Amazon. This price is actually the same as the brief introductory offer we were treated to when the screen launched, but I’m pretty pleased to see it drop that low again, particularly now that I’ve put the speedy 360Hz panel through its paces. Put it this way, if I was going to pay top dollar for a screen right now, I’d go for this one and quite happily save $100 in the process.

Yes, $800 is still a pretty penny to pay, even if the Samsung OLED G6 is set to become one of the best gaming monitors in 2024. However, I think this is actually a fantastic deal contextually, as displays like the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 with lesser specs would set you back $1,000 just last year. Even with a 10% discount bringing it down to $899 from $999 at Amazon right now, it’ll still set you back more than Samsung’s faster alternative, and you’ll miss out on some game-changing features that’ll enhance your setup.

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

It might already be painfully obvious, but I’m super impressed with the Samsung OLED G6 so far. It’s a fantastic 1440p option that normalizes a faster 360Hz refresh rate while boasting glorious contrast and colors. Naturally, the panel’s speed is going to appeal to competitive players who are looking to take full advantage of high frame rates using the best graphics cards or a high-end gaming PC, but I’m also just pleased to see options that go above and beyond the abilities of the Corsair Xeneon 27QHD240 and Dough Spectrum Black.

That said, it’d be criminal of me to ignore the fact that, provided you’re not fussed about brand names, it is possible to grab a 240Hz OLED monitor for a chunk under $600, with the KTC G27P6 serving as a prime example. Armed with the same LG panel as Corsair and Dough’s screen, I’ve been recommending KTC’s display over those for quite a few months now. Where the Samsung OLED G6 comes into play is the fact it’s armed with an exceptional anti-glare coating and that faster 360Hz refresh rate, with both qualities helping justify its higher price point.

I work and the game next to a pretty large window, and I can’t overstate enough how useful the G6’s anti-glare coating is. While I previously got to try Samsung's new OLED monitors early, I was eager to find out how the 27-inch QHD faired within my very glary Scottish house, and the results are thankfully just as impressive.

Plus, as much as I think the KTC G27P6 is a bonafide bargain when down to its lowest price, the new design of the G6 is far more pleasing, with a subtle hexagonal pedestal stand maintaining a stylish, non “gamery” look. There’s still a very pretty RGB ring around the rear, for those of you who like putting on a light show, but the overall package feels more elegant than any other OLED screen I’ve tested recently, excluding perhaps the massive Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 I reviewed a few months ago.

Ultimately, if you’d like to spend the rest of 2024 with a speedy OLED monitor that bats glare away with ease, picking up the Samsung OLED G6 is a sound move. There’s every chance that it will show up for cheaper in the future as we approach other big sale events, but for $799, it’s a solid price for what looks to be my favorite 1440p screen in 2024.

