I'm testing a comically large "portable" monitor that will be perfect for Switch 2

Now that my Nintendo Switch 2 is in the bag, I'm now thinking of creative ways to use the handheld on the go. That includes whether there's a portable monitor out there that will help me use the console in docked mode when away from home. It just so happens that I'm testing a ridiculously large mobile screen that fits the bill perfectly, and it's amusing size could actually be a huge boon.

Just over a week ago, I started playing games on the Uperfect UMax 24 – a 24.5-inch 1440p 165Hz screen that's technically a best portable monitor contender. Yes, I know it's not going to fit in your Kanken, and this screen is really stretching the very definition of mobile. Still, this display feels like it'll pair perfectly with the Switch 2, and I'm already having a ball using it with other gaming handheld rivals.

So far, I've used the UMax 24 with my original Switch and the Steam Deck OLED, and I'm stoked at what it offers both handhelds. I was initially pretty sceptical over whether this "portable" monitor would be able to balance specs and manoeuvrability in a way that makes it worth taking with you on your travels, but it manages to do both pretty respectably. I mean, it's large, but the fact the chunkiest part of the panel is only 16mm (0.63 inch) thick more than makes up for that.

It's always important to curb your expectations with mobile screens compared to regular gaming monitors. Brightness is typically underwhelming and slimmer designs mean you're more likely to spot light bleed and other visual symptoms. Yet, the UMax has so far managed to dodge all of that and provide what feels like desktop-levels of IPS panel performance, and even its colors and contrast feel nicely balanced. You'll also be able to take advantage of newfound Switch 2 HDR abilities, but true High Dynamic Range might be pushing things a bit at 320 nits.

Just like most portable screens, you won't necessarily need a Steam Deck dock or your full-blown Switch docking station to hook up to the UMax 24. It's armed with a USB-C port that boasts power delivery and video input, so all you really need is a single cable and an appropriate power supply. The display itself comes with a 45W power adapter that has enough juice to power your handheld and the screen, but I still prefer to use the original chargers just to be on the safe side. If you do want to use it as a PS5 monitor, there is also a mini HDMI port that will happily accommodate your other consoles.

There are a couple of specific Switch 2 features that could make it a great match for the Uperfect UMax. None of them are the fact that it can hit 4K 60Hz in docked mode, as I'm more interested in the handheld's apparent QHD 120Hz abilities. Nintendo says the console can hit higher refresh rates if you dial back to 1440p or 1080p, and while that will fully depend on whether a game can actually reach high enough frame rates for it to matter (looking at you, Cyberpunk), I'm hyped to see what that means for Ninty outings in 2025.

Of course, I don't actually have my grubby little hands on the Switch 2 yet, and there are a few details that are going to matter. The first being whether the handheld can plug straight into screens via USB-C, something that the OG console can pull off. The fact the new docking station has a fan built in implies that it could get fairly toasty when pushing higher resolutions and refresh rates, but there's nothing to say other external output methods are off the table yet.

I'm also itching to find out if using 1080p or 1440p instead of 4K will let you boost fps in every Switch 2 game. Right now, I get the impression that games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will use a performance mode that lets the shooter specifically hit 120Hz at hull HD. But, if I can choose to just dial back to QHD and make everything feel automatically slicker in Mario Kart World using the Uperfect Umax, that feels like it's going to make my summer multiplayer garden party plans that bit more special.

