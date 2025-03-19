Yes, I know the LG OLED G5 just arrived, but it has sent the 144Hz G4 down to a irresistible record-low price

I spent four sweet weeks testing the LG OLED G4 last year, and even though the OLED G5 has arrived with new 165Hz gaming TV abilities, I still miss last year's model. Everything from its incredibly vibrant panel and ultra-bright MLA+ tech to its perfectly fast enough 144Hz refresh rate has spoiled ordinary screens for me, but a record breaking discount has arrived to save me from my crusty old 2016 LED display.

Right now, there are two different LG OLED G4 models down to their lowest prices ever at Amazon. The first is the 55-inch OLED55G4SUB, which has just dropped to $1,796.99 from $2,599.99. If that's just slightly too small for your setup, the 65-inch OLED65G4SUB is now going for $1,996.99, although it's weirdly cheaper than the 55 incher at its full $2,396.99 price.

LG OLED G4 55-inch | $2,599.99 $1,796.99 at Amazon

Save $803 - Now available for under $1,800 at Amazon, the LG OLED G4 hasn't dropped to this sort of price since Black Friday last year. While its new record-low is the result of OLED G5 models entering the ring, this premium gaming TV is well worth considering with its current discount applied. Buy it if: ✅ You want speedy 144Hz visuals

✅ You're looking for top-spec colors

✅ You're looking for to watch 4K Blu-ray Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather pay more for 165Hz

❌ You never play games at high frame rates

❌ You're not willing to spend more for better colors Price check: Best Buy $1,799.99 | Walmart $1,796.99

With just over 30% off, the 55-inch OLED G4 is still as expensive as the best gaming TVs on the market. I count myself among the many players out there who wouldn't normally spend over $1,000 on a new screen for the living room. A hefty saving brings that kind of luxury within reaching distance for a few more of us, though. The last time the numbers went this low was Black Friday, so if you missed out back then you've got a second chance this week.

The G4 is pretty approachable compared to LG OLED G5 pre-order prices. The 55-inch version of the 2025 model is listed for $2,449.99 at Best Buy, so you're paying over $800 more for the latest version. Yes, there are reasons to upsell yourself on the latest panel, as LG has armed its new flagship with an even faster 165Hz Variable Refresh Rate and new "Tandem RGB" tech designed to take on QD-OLED options. But I'd still argue last year's top dog still has a bite that's well worth it at under $1,800.

This LG OLED G4 worth buying in 2025?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I've been serving up gaming TV buying advice for years at this point, and I've already had friends ask me if its worth buying the LG OLED G4 in 2025. When it comes to spending well over a grand on a screen, you'll always want to make sure the newer model's elevated features aren't must-haves for your setup.

The main question I'd ask yourself before splashing out on the OLED G4 is what you actually need from a TV. If you've got a PS5 or Xbox Series X, LG's 144Hz model is going to pack more than enough speed for console gaming. Current gen consoles have somewhat of a 120Hz ceiling, and you're not going to feel any real benefits playing shooters like Overwatch on the 165Hz G5.

That said, if you use a gaming PC in the living room, the LG OLED G5 will feel more like one of the best gaming monitors at the full 165Hz. If you've got a graphics card with the chops to match that with a high enough frame rate, you'll also be able to enjoy faster speeds across your entire Steam library rather than having to play a majority of your games at 60fps max.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Both the G4 and G5 feature their own take on QD-OLED tech. Last year's model uses an MLA+ (Micro Lens Array) panel that boosts brightness and clarity using tiny pixel-sized lenses to reflect more light outwards. The result is a screen that shakes off natural daylight and punches through with next to no compromise, and you won't be getting the same level of performance in the cheaper C4 or B4 models.

While MLA+ was a standout feature last year, the LG OLED G5 has actually ditched the tech for a new "Tandem RGB" setup that uses four stacked layers. Traditional screens tend to use a single layer, but by separating red, blue, and green light, the 2025 model is able to produce clearer colors and higher brightness than ever before. Will you notice the difference compared to the last-gen approach? Maybe, but I reckon you'd need both side by side to really spot the benefits.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Ultimately, you're going to be pretty thrilled with the LG OLED G4 if you pick one up in 2025. I've been trying to work out whether I can afford to splash out $1,800 this week on the now cheaper 55-inch version, as I'm planning to re-watch the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy with my partner this weekend. Having tested the G4 last year with 4K Ultra Blu-Rays, I can only imagine how mesmerizing Middle Earth will look on the screen, and my aging LED TV is probably going to upset my eyeballs.

If money isn't really an issue, I do think considering the OLED G5 is still wise. The increased costs do some with futureproofing attached, and it could be a few years until we see anything faster than 165Hz arrive for living room use. I'm also hyped to see what LG's new tech will do for ultra detailed gaming visuals and UHD movies, even if it's hard to imagine better results than the G4.

Still deciding on your next display? Swing by the best 120Hz 4K TVs and best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X for more options. Alternatively, check out the best monitor for PS5 if you mostly play consoles at a desk.