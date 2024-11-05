I honestly can't see the LG OLED B4 getting any cheaper than this on Black Friday

I almost feel like Best Buy is gaslighting me with LG OLED B4 deals, as the high-spec gaming TV just dropped to another record low price. Perhaps it's trying to capture the interest of soon-to-be PS5 Pro owners, or maybe it's keen to simply win the price war before November's event. In any case, I'm far from complaining, and this could mark the start of cheaper OLED panels from here on out.

The discount in question applies to the 48-inch LG OLED B4, now down to $649.99 from $799.99 at Best Buy. Yes, that is a record low price, and it beats previous lows that only just kicked in last week by $50. The main takeaway here is that you're getting one of the best gaming TVs around for just under $650, and that's usually the realm of QLED and mini LED models.

The OLED B4's latest price drop is technically a Best Buy exclusive, so as much as I'd like to provide a rival Amazon deal, there isn't one live right now. I think that serves to drive home how good an offer this is since the big box store doesn't have any real competition pushing it to cut prices further. For that reason, I'd be very surprised if it drops any further when Black Friday TV deals roll into town, and I can imagine it being the kind of model that goes out of stock.

LG OLED B4 48-inch | $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - Best Buy has smashed its previous record low with additional $50 off, meaning you can now grab LG's 4K 120Hz OLED TV for under $650.

✅ You want fantastic colors

✅ You play shooters on PS5

✅ You're going to get a PS5 Pro



Don't buy it if:

❌ You haven't got a PS5 or Xbox Series X

❌ You want bigger than 48-inch



Price Check: Amazon (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

Should you buy the LG OLED B4?

(Image credit: LG)

Serving as a lower-spec sibling to the mighty LG OLED G4, the 4K 120Hz B4 is still a top screen contender, especially if you're after a TV for PS5 or Xbox Series X. Put it this way, if anyone asks me to recommend a screen that'll pair nicely with their freshly ordered PS5 Pro, it'll be this one, and I'll actually be talking about the 48-inch model specifically.

It's easy to get caught up looking for the biggest display possible during the sales, and that makes sense since Black Friday 75-inch TV deals are usually more impressive price-wise. The thing is, opting for larger can actually hinder your viewing experience, and I'm willing to bet not many people have the living room space to properly accommodate a large scale panel.

Typically, I tend to suggest sitting between 4 and 6 feet. away from a 50-inch 4K TV for an optimal viewing experience. That's actually manufacturers advice I picked up from my time in retail, and I still stand by the guidance to this day. For a 60-inch TV, that jumps to between 5 and 8 feet,, which will make it harder to sit back an appropriate distance so as to not potentially notice pixels. Naturally, you might have a much larger space that can make use of a cinema-sized screen, but from my experience, between 48 and 50-inches is ideal in most scenarios.

(Image credit: LG / Sony)

Living room layout shenanigans aside, you're also getting a pretty punchy panel for $650, one that will trump mini LED and QLED alternatives. As much as I like the Hisense U7N and it's superb brightness, colors and contrast fall short compared to OLED panels, and it's noticeable when playing PS5 games or watching movies. That said, Hisense's 75-inch screen is down to $897.99 from $1,397.99, so it's still well worth considering if you're catering to a bigger setup.

It's worth touching on the B4's 4K 120Hz specs too since even mid-range Hisense screens can now hit 144Hz. If you've not got a gaming PC in your living room, the faster refresh rate isn't going to matter much since consoles are still sticking with 120Hz max.

What I will say is that developers could start adding in faster frame rate support down the road on systems like the PS5 Pro, but it will ultimately cost you in terms of native resolution. Simply put, if you're not into competitive shooters, I wouldn't sweat about gunning for faster visuals for now, and the enhanced black levels, contrast and colors will keep your eyes busy anyway.

All in all, this LG OLED B4 deal is absolutely worth considering ahead of Black Friday. I'll be on hand to point out excellent display discounts leading up to the event and on the big day, but I feel like this is the tag we'll see for the 48-incher in a few weeks time.

