This beginner-friendly 3D printer is the best we've tested - and it's $210 off right now

If you’re a beginner looking to dive into the wonderful world of 3D printers or are in the market for a new 3D printer under $400, now is the perfect time to add the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s to your shopping basket.



As we gushed about in our Anycubic Photon Mono M5s review , this resin 3D printer is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition. This is thanks not only to its speedy processing and its capacity for 12K resolution prints, but also to its headlining feature: its leveling-free printing. By eliminating the need to manually fiddle with the build plate, the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s is not only super accessible for beginners but has a reduced possibility of printer errors.



While it turns out getting access to this game-changing 3D printing technology is a lot cheaper than we thought it would be , $579 is still a pretty premium price tag. It definitely doesn’t compare to the kinds of costs we’d see on top-tier industrial 3D printers but still, a discount would be nice. Thankfully, Anycubic is running an epic sale offering up to 53% off some of its best 3D printers and accessories and the Photon Mono M5s is right there in the mix.

Anycubic Photon Mono M5s | $579.00 $369.00 at Anycubic

Save $210 - While it has seen discounts in the past, we’ve never seen the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s drop below $400. A massive saving like this makes for the perfect excuse to pick up one of the best resin 3D printers on the market.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to save the hassle of leveling your build plate

✅ You want a printer that’ll produce excellent results Don’t buy it if:

❌ You’d prefer an FDM printer

❌ You need a super-sized build plate for cosplay pieces or props Price match:

💲$369.00 at Walmart

💲 $509.99 at Amazon UK Deal:

💷£339.00 at Anycubic

Should you buy the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s?

(Image credit: Future / Benjamin Abbott)

The Anycubic Photon Mono M5s has been hogging the top spot on our best 3D printers list for months now – and rightfully so. We’ve yet to come across anything that competes with its nigh flawless mix of print quality, speed, and ease of use. Given the great results you can get from this resin 3D printer pretty much straight out of the box, I’d recommend the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s to anyone from beginners to experts.



Now that the Photon Mono M5s’ price tag has been slashed so significantly, it’s an even better option for 3D printing newbies. Sure, $369 is still a hefty investment but getting your hands on a 3D printer with a self-leveling function that is capable of 12K prints is a decision you definitely won’t regret later in your journey with the hobby.