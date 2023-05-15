The first self-leveling 3D printer is a lot cheaper than we thought it would be

We now know how much the self-leveling, 12K-resolution Anycubic Photon Mono M5s will cost - and the 3D printer is a lot less expensive than we'd feared, particularly if you turn up early enough.

While the standard retail cost has been revealed at $549 (or £439 if you're based in the UK), the big news is that you'll be able to get it for $150 less if you take advantage of an early bird offer from May 22 on Anycubic's official store (opens in new tab). More specifically, the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s will be $399 for three days only. If you were hoping to upgrade or start your 3D printing journey (and didn't fancy anything in the current Anycubic sale (opens in new tab), which includes the Mono 4K for $169), mark your calendars.

I've been hands-on with the Anycubic Photon Mono M5s for a couple of weeks now, and have been incredibly impressed with its self-leveling capabilities. As someone that's only been using the best 3D printers for a couple of years, I'm still not an expert and often find leveling to be the biggest challenge - I can never get it quite right. This machine completely supersedes the need to worry about that, as it just handles all of it itself.

According to Anycubic, the Photon Mono M5s is a lot faster too (Image credit: Anycubic)

The quality of each print is pretty phenomenal, too. I was unsure about how much better it'd be when compared to the 8K Anycubic Photon M3 Premium (surely it'd be a case of diminishing returns), but it's still much better even when compared to that machine. Everything is crisper, and I'm legitimately impressed by how good they look. It's immediately replaced the latter as my go-to printer of choice now.

Not that it's the be-all and end-all, of course. If you'd rather spend a little less, Anycubic's current flash sale (opens in new tab) has a lot of good stuff at a much lower price than normal. The Mono X2 (which I was a big fan of, as you can see in my Anycubic Photon Mono X2 review) has fallen from $429 to $289 (opens in new tab) at Anycubic, for example, while the Photon Mono 4K is just $169 (opens in new tab) rather than $289. In addition, you can get four bottles of resin for the price of three (opens in new tab) right now.

