Yes, a 24K gold-plated Supreme Analogue Pocket is absurd, but it isn't for regular Game Boy enjoyers like me

I'm not convinced a 24K gold Supreme Analogue Pocket is what we need while handheld prices spiral. But hey, it's going to be a thing later this year, and while it's bound to aggravate retro enthusiasts who already have beef with the console maker's limited runs and scarcity, the seasonal-drop lovers and fans of the skating brand will be all over this.
Set to arrive in both the aforementioned 24K gold-plated and metallic red flavors, the Supreme Analogue Pocket will still be the same best retro handheld contender under its lavish hood. It still boasts the ability to mimic every Game Boy using FPGA tech and original cartridges. It can even run Sega Game Gear, Atari Lynx, PC Engine, and Neo Geo Pocket carts if you pick up an adapter, all while presenting each outing on a much larger 3.5-inch LCD display running at 1600 x 1440.
Yes, the Analogue Pocket is a serious bit of kit, and it really doesn't need gold-plating to sit upon the retro handheld throne. Its cart-running abilities and additional openFPGA tricks mean it could replace a bunch of my original systems if I let it, especially when paired with the docking station. The main things holding it back are price and availability, and right now, the little bugger is out of stock.
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Right now, we know very little about the Supreme Analogue Pocket. The fact that it's got a landing page at the fashion brand suggests it will be dealing with a limited drop rather than using the handheld maker's site, but I reckon it'll still catch heat for making another limited run of the portable. Embossed badge on the front aside, this special edition wave isn't too dissimilar to the aluminium editions launched in 2024, so players could end up even more upset than last time.
The biggie here will be the price as I suspect the MSRP will be close to, if not higher than, the $499 Analogue Pocket Aluminium edition. That's a chunk more than the usual $239.99 tag, and that puts a financial barrier between people who just want the best Game Boy experience possible and the FPGA tech hiding within a fancy fashionista shell.
To be fair to Analogue, though, the Supreme Pocket isn't a crime against fashion handhelds. Last year, Balenciaga revealed a fugly Game Boy clone that plays the Nokia 3310 Snake, and even Blaze teamed up with Kith to make a comparatively boring Capcom Super Pocket with a checkerboard logo. I reckon unless you care about making enthusiast retro devices into drip, you'll probably just wait for Analogue Pocket stock to replenish, and brand collab shenanigans aside, the FPGA powerhouse is well worth considering.
If you are itching to get hold of the Supreme Analogue Pocket, it's scheduled to arrive as part of the fall/winter 2026 collection alongside some bizarre counterparts. I'm talking everything from post-boxes, paintball guns, and a aggressively red Dyson vacuum, all of which make the Game Boy seem sort of sensible.
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