I'm not sure who asked for a Super Pocket Capcom x Kith fashion collab, but it's a thing

The Super Pocket is getting what I'd call an unlikely new flavor, as it's teaming up with fashion brand Kith to create a new Capcom handheld. I say "new", but it's seemingly just the original version with a transparent shell and "all-over monogramming", which is fancy talk for being covered in logos.

Coming in at $70 / £68, the Super Pocket Kith x Capcom edition is roughtly the same price as the version on my best retro handheld list. That's only because the console's MSRP has increased since launch, and if you take the fact that it's currently available for $59.99 thanks to a restorative discount, it actually costs a chunk more.

Look, I don't want to be uncultured and tell you just buy the original for under $60. For what it's worth, I enjoy fashion on a very baseline level, and I can see why people would dig Kith's streetwear. At the same time, this is just a re-skin of the 2023 Super Pocket, so if you're not remotely fussed about a logo, you can go about your daily business.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blaze / kith) (Image credit: Blaze / kith)

If big arcade cabinets are more your jam, you'll be delighted to hear that Arcade1up was also involved in similar shenanigans. Its Kith collaboration was a jazzed-up version of the previously released Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet with some different artwork that feels more like the later games than the '90s TV show.

(Image credit: Acrade1up / Kith)

You might have noticed the was, and that's because the cabinet is now sold out. I mean, it also costs $895, so chances are most of you weren't going to be grabbing it anyway. It'll apparently also take six months to produce, so if you're really into the idea of getting a full-size cab, I'd just pick one of the many alternatives already available.

These collaborations won't be for everyone, but I do think they're a good thing for the retro scene. Seeing companies like Blaze and Arcade1Up get the chance to make more options, even if they're pricey and geared towards fashionistas, is encouraging, and it'll hopefully mean we continue to get different versions of handhelds and cabinets (at an affordable price).

Looking for more ways to play? Check out the best retro console options for living room options and our best gaming handheld picks for a range of portable PCs, emulators, and everything in between.