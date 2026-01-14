"That's not OK" - Commodore just responded to my biggest C64 Ultimate issue

The Commodore 64 Ultimate is a dream C64 remake, but I do have beef with the RGB-clad Starlight edition. During testing, I found that the keyboard would flex in the middle, something I'd attributed to the microcomputer's choice of transparent plastic, and it turns out that it's largely by design.

In an update titled "Here’s more transparency around our transparent PCB," Commodore addresses C64 Ultimate Starlight Edition concerns by saying, "Flex is in specs. Buckling is not." The post elaborates by stating that the keyboards "flex slightly by design" and that while the results feel "less rigid" compared to the standard beige version, it's what it considers to be "fully tested, and within spec."

That said, the company does admit that a "small number" of Starlight models are bending far more than they should. Commodore references videos demonstrating buckling, but it's also what has been raised by me and various other reviewers. The good news is that if you are one of the 1% that are experiencing excessive symptoms, Commodore says it's "actively resolving the issue with affected customers," and anyone impacted should contact customer support.