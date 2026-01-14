"That's not OK" - Commodore just responded to my biggest C64 Ultimate issue

"Flex is in specs. Buckling is not."

Commodore 64 Ultimate connected to Uperfect portable monitor and Panasonic CRT TV with purple RGB lights.
(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The Commodore 64 Ultimate is a dream C64 remake, but I do have beef with the RGB-clad Starlight edition. During testing, I found that the keyboard would flex in the middle, something I'd attributed to the microcomputer's choice of transparent plastic, and it turns out that it's largely by design.

In an update titled "Here’s more transparency around our transparent PCB," Commodore addresses C64 Ultimate Starlight Edition concerns by saying, "Flex is in specs. Buckling is not." The post elaborates by stating that the keyboards "flex slightly by design" and that while the results feel "less rigid" compared to the standard beige version, it's what it considers to be "fully tested, and within spec."