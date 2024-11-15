PSA: More PS5 30th Anniversary Edition stock might go live over the next week

The full PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection will officially release on November 21, but with some retailers starting to take payments for pre-orders we could see a final wave of stock landing across the web over the next few days. Why? Because not all payments make it through. Some cancel their orders once that initial wave of adrenaline has died down, and some pre-orders simply don't get paid for if the account doesn't have enough funds. It's the reason we often see small restocks taking place across different retailers in the lead up to bigger releases, and we could be about to enter that very process.

I'd recommend heading to PS Direct first and foremost today. Users on the PS Portal subreddit have started to report that Sony has charged them for their 30th Anniversary PlayStation kit, which means the brand itself is the first place you should be checking for new restocks. There are going to be thousands of transactions going on right now across this site, and not all of them are going to make it through. You'll need to be fast, but if you're in the right place at the right time you might just catch one that's bounced.

There are a few other retailers you'll want to keep tabs on, though. Best Buy charges for its pre-orders on shipping, but famously now only ships its stock on the actual day of release. This will be one to warm that refresh button with when November 21 rolls around, then.

Amazon has been famously quiet in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary race, dropping no pre-orders on the actual day itself and staying out of the game since then. There are listing pages live, though, and if pre-orders have been slowly creeping out of these gates it's worth noting that Amazon charges on shipping as well. The retailer tends to ship their pre-orders a couple of days ahead of the release date to ensure launch delivery, so stay tuned from November 19.

Walmart was one of the first retailers in the US to drop its pre-orders, opening its doors to Walmart Plus members who stripped the shelves pretty quickly. The retailer ships its pre-orders on release day, so this is another November 21 play for us.

Check for last-minute PS5 30th Anniversary stock

DualSense Edge Controller | Check PS Direct

The DualSense Edge was only available to pre-order via PS Direct itself, so I'd stick with Sony for this one. It's not out of the realm of possibility that other retailers will get stock for launch day, but it's very slim. Check Amazon | Check Walmart | Check Best Buy

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition | Check PS Direct

Reddit users have reported their 30th Anniversary Edition charges have been put through Sony's system, which means any bounced pre-orders could well be making their way back to the shelves over the next few days. Check Amazon | Check Walmart | Check Best Buy



PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle | Currently unavailable

Now this is a pipe dream, but following the same logic as above, any PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary pre-orders that do fail could well pop back onto the shelves. It's going to be a hell of a fight if they do, though.

Will the 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro be back in stock?

Will we see the PS5 Pro back on the shelves? The 30th Anniversary Edition sold incredibly quickly and was only available in limited quantities from Sony's own store. Following the same failed-payment logic above, it would track that, should individual pre-orders bounce when the time comes, we could see a handful of these bundles return to the site. That's going to be extremely rare when it does happen, and they will almost certainly be snatched up within a matter of minutes. It's not out of the realm of possibility, but actually grabbing your own 30th Anniversary PS5 Pro isn't going to be easy.

If you're holding out for savings on the standard consoles, keep a close eye on this month's Black Friday PS5 deals. Or, for more accessories, check out the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals we expect to see.