PSA: I swear by Amazon wishlists every Prime Day, and here's why

With the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals right around the corner, there is a smorgasbord of tips and tricks out there online, but I don't see anyone talking about the importance of of Amazon wishlists.

I've been using wishlists for years to keep track of gift ideas for friends, family, and even myself, but they've become even more helpful now that they actually inform you when anything is cheaper, so long as you're using the Amazon app.

Honestly, I wouldn't recommend anyone dive into the Prime Day sales that kick off on October 7 without knowing about this simple but helpful trick. As I don't like to gatekeep my favorite shopping tips, you can check below to find out exactly what you need to do.

How to check your Amazon wishlist deals

Open Amazon app

Select account icon on the bottom toolbar

Navigate to 'Lists'

Select 'Deals' from filter list

So far, I've only been able to use this trick on the app. The browser version of Amazon can only be filtered by purchased items, which doesn't help much - unless you want to spoil the surprise during the holidays.

However, navigating to your wishlists via the app will allow you to check on any item that has an official deal running. Additionally, if you select 'all' from the filter list instead, Amazon will show you every single wishlisted item whose price has dropped, no matter how small, and even which wishlist you've saved it in.

For example, the PS5 game Atomfall is currently on my main wishlist, and right now I can find it listed amongst a ton of items via the 'all' filter as it's down to just £39.95 at Amazon in the UK. When the Prime Day PS5 deals roll out next week, any games I've previously added will appear on the same list, so I don't have to spend too much time browsing through Amazon to find deals on games I know I already want to play and buy.

(Image credit: Future)

I've been using this trick for a while now, and it's literally paid off. I'm one of those people who has a wishlist for pretty much everything, from one set up for gift ideas for my mom, to one that's purely dedicated to finding the best PS5 game deals and savings for myself. With that in mind, being able to check any savings on a game I've saved has meant I can stretch my budget a bit further, and bolster up my physical game collection for less.

In order to make the most of this, you do need to have your wishlists set up and full of items in the first place. I recommend doing this ahead of October 7, so you won't miss out on any big price cuts over the 48-hour sale.

Of course, you can always check in with myself and the rest of the hardware team, who will be using our years' worth of hunting for the latest bargains to find the best deals actually worth your time once the sales roll around next week.

