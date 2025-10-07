Prime Day Switch deals like these are music to my physical game-collecting ears

There aren't too many Switch 2 game deals hidden amongst this week's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, and that's okay.

Let's not forget that the new flashy handheld is backwards compatible, so all the discounted older Switch games can also be played on the Switch 2. Games like the Final Fantasy I-VI Collection, which is down to a record low $44.99 at Amazon today, and Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword, which is down to an even lower $39.99 at Amazon, run on both handhelds - and there's plenty more Switch savings where they came from.

If you're a physical game girlie like me, grabbing these deals is a great way to pick up anything you missed last-gen. Of course, not everything will run as well, as some games are optimized for the new handheld and some aren't. These prices are still worth jumping on regardless, especially if you're too impatient for the Black Friday Switch deals to roll out next month.

Final Fantasy I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition | $74.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This Prime Day Switch game deal is perfect if you haven't yet experienced any of the classic Final Fantasy games. This collection of 6 RPGs is down to just $44.99, its lowest ever price so far, and comes packaged with a cute sticker sheet featuring characters from Bartz to Terra.



UK: OOS at Amazon Read more ▼

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The remaster of the Wii classic Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword is down to just $39.99 at Amazon, a saving of $20 off its full price. If you missed it the first time around, this version lets you forgo the awkward motion controls for a more modern button scheme, and this newly improved version is only 50 cents away from its lowest ever price right now too. UK: £48.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're in the mood for some old-school style side-scrolling Mario fun, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe has dropped to just $39.99 this Prime Day. This deal price isn't a record low, but it's still a bargain for a Switch game that regularly likes to stick around $50 when there are no deals to be found. UK: £45.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Mario vs Donkey Kong | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you prefer puzzles over platforming, Mario vs Donkey Kong is down to $39.99 this Prime Day, its lowest ever price at Amazon so far. That's over 130 levels and a saving of $10 to boot. UK: £39.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Tales of Graces f Remastered | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - If you'd prefer some RPG action on your Switch (or Switch 2), the remaster of Tales of Graces f has returned to its lowest ever price of $19.99 this Prime Day. This remaster of the classic Wii game has been this cheap for months now, so it's definitely one to grab before Prime Day comes to a close. UK: £18 at Amazon Read more ▼

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Talking of remasters, this collection of both Soul Reaver games is down to $19.99 thanks to Prime Day too. This is the lowest this collection of iconic games has ever been this low, so it's worth grabbing while you still can. UK: £21.82 at Amazon Read more ▼

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection | $29.99 $28.50 at Amazon

Save $11 - If you're in the mood to replay some classic older games, this collection is decked out with 7 Jurassic Park games from my childhood - some that hold up, and some that don't. Right now, you can grab those games for just $28.50, saving yourself $11 in the process thanks to Prime Day. UK: £38.30 at Amazon Read more ▼

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cozy Edition (Code in box) | $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Normally, I wouldn't bother including a code in a box deal here, but this one is different. This version of Disney's Dreamlight Valley comes packaged with in-game content, including 14,500 Moonstones that would normally set you back $49.99 through the in-game store. I already own the game and a ton of its DLC, and I've been eyeing this up, even before this record-low saving. UK: £29.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

One more thing...

Remember, if you're worried about any performance issues on the Switch 2, you can always check the official Nintendo Switch game compatibility list to ensure whatever Prime Day gaming deals you grab will run without issue on your new Ninty handheld.

