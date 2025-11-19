PlayStation has unveiled its upcoming Black Friday deals, and the PS Portal is getting a rare saving

PS5 players will be eating good this November

Photo of the red DualSense PS5 controller sitting on the PS Portal, taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe.
(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

With Black Friday little over a week away, PlayStation has announced its discount and deal plans leading up to the big sales extravaganza, which will run for a "limited time" on the PlayStation Store, at the official PlayStation Direct online store, and at select retailers worldwide - and the PS Portal is finally part of the plans.

The official PlayStation Black Friday savings will commence on November 21, but no official time was given for when we can expect the sales to go live just yet.