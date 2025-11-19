PlayStation has unveiled its upcoming Black Friday deals, and the PS Portal is getting a rare saving

With Black Friday little over a week away, PlayStation has announced its discount and deal plans leading up to the big sales extravaganza, which will run for a "limited time" on the PlayStation Store, at the official PlayStation Direct online store, and at select retailers worldwide - and the PS Portal is finally part of the plans.

The official PlayStation Black Friday savings will commence on November 21, but no official time was given for when we can expect the sales to go live just yet.

While we can't confirm the time, we can confirm that the Black Friday PS5 deals will include the brand new PS5 Digital Edition 825GB Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle in the US, with its $399.99 MSRP and the 1TB Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle available for $449.99. Both include in-game goodies for Fortnite, as the name suggests, along with 1,000 V-Bucks. However, in the small print, PlayStation states that these bundles will remain exclusive to the official PlayStation store until November 26, 2026.