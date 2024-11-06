My favorite Elgato Stream Deck alternative has already been Black Friday'd

I'm not sure that enough people know that there are Stream Deck alternatives out there. Elgato's own streaming controller is easily the best-known product, but its one of those landmark devices that almost immediately spawned a band of imitators. In fact, I review all sorts of streaming and content creation tools, and I actually prefer Razer's version because it has friendlier software.

I bring this up because we're a little under a month away from one of the biggest sales of the year, and the Razer Stream Controller X's price has already dropped by nearly $40 at Amazon. Its current rate is just $112.99 at the retailer, which is $37 less than its MSRP, and $19 cheaper than the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2. The Stream Controller X briefly dropped down to $89.99 in August for what looks like a week, but other than that, I've never seen it below $120.

With Black Friday gaming PC deals still weeks away, small accessories like this could be the difference-maker your setup needs to save you splashing out on pricey components.

Razer Stream Controller X | $149.99 $112.99 at Amazon

Save $37 - Razer's Stream Controller X is the brand's third attempt at a Stream Deck rival, and it looks eerily similar to Elgato's device. It runs via Loupedeck's software, and works just the same as the real thing. I've never seen it cheaper than it is now, even if that blip in August did drop it down further. Buy it if: ✅ You want a controller for streaming, content creation, and general PC usage

✅ You want something affordable

✅ You aren't married to Elgato Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a lot of Elgato gear already



UK: £134 at Amazon

Should you buy the Razer Stream Controller X?

(Image credit: Alex Berry)

Stream controllers are honestly some of the best gear for streaming you can invest in, mainly because their value goes so far beyond content creation. I use mine for opening my most-used PC applications with the touch of a key, but you can also set them up to help you control audio or even act as macros in games that require loads of button presses. Our friendly neighborhood tabletop and merch editor is keen to get one too, so he can cue up fun noises for DND sessions.

This is something I use every single day for work, content creation, and more, so I can recommend it fairly easily. It features 15 mappable keys - though really 14 once you subtract the arrow key that helps you shift between its limitless number of pages. The Controller X can also connect to your PS5 through a single USB-C connection, and besides some annoying actuation on the keys that can make them easy to mis-press, it's a flawless device that stays routed to your desk thanks to a sticky stand.

(Image credit: Alex Berry)

Its software is the only real concern I have about its longevity. If you haven't heard of Loupedeck, it's a brand behind streaming and audio controllers for content creators as well as the remote working professional in need of more utility. They've lent their software to Razer for the Stream Controller X, which is a nice partnership that means there's no need to download Synapse. Loupedeck, however, has recently been acquired by Logitech, and it's unclear what the future of the brand's place will be. Its software could be taken away and converted into a Logitech app, in which case, Razer needs to step in with an program of its own.

Personally, I've not noticed a difference in the way my Stream Controller X functions since Loupedeck was brought under the Logi umbrella. I don't see any problems arising soon, but it might be worth considering this before you buy.

Still, Loupedeck's software is really easy to use, and having spent time creating pages for scene shifts while streaming, or assigning keys to different actions within applications themselves, I can say it makes the Razer Stream Controller X feel particularly smooth.

