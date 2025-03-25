The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was already a steal, but the fact it's now under $100 sweetens the deal

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless gaming headset isn't the most recent set of cans by the bran, neither is it the most premium pair in the BlackShark line. But, that ultimately doesn't matter, as one of the best gaming headsets, is still manages to give even its Pro counterpart a run for its money even without any discounts in sight.



The Razer headset packs in the brand's booming 50mm TriForce Titanium audio drivers, crystal clear mic, and a ton of connectivity options for an MSRP of just $129.99 - a price almost unheard of considering all you get in one high-quality package. But right now, the headset is down to just $98.99 at Amazon, thanks to the influx in spring sales. This makes one of the best Razer headsets even more of a steal, especially when a lot of other sub $100 headsets skimp on the powerful audio drivers and don't quite have everything this pair offers.



Better yet, this is almost a return to the lowest ever price. During last year's holiday sales, the headset dropped to just $98.97, so if you grab the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless right now, you're practically picking it up for its record lowest price so far - minus the couple of extra cents.

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed | $129.99 $98.99 at Amazon

Save over $30 - The Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed was already a budget-friendly headset, but now this Amazon spring saving has made it even more of a steal. For just $98.99, you can grab one of the best gaming headsets, decked out with Razer's mighty 50mm TriForce Titanium audio drivers, up to 70 hours of battery life, and a high-end mic. Better yet, you can use it with a wired, Bluetooth, or wireless 2.4GHz connection to the platform of your choice. This current deal is also only a few cents away from its record low, the kind of saving I haven't seen since last year's holiday sales - making it even more of a no-brainer. Buy it if: ✅ You play the PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch & mobile

✅ You want a detachable high-quality mic

✅ You want to experience the 50mm audio drivers Don't buy it if: ❌ You play Xbox

❌ You already own the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) Price check: Best Buy: $99.99 | Walmart: $98.99



UK: $94.99 at Amazon

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless vs the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023)

(Image credit: Future)

If you're in the market for a brand new gaming headset but don't want to break the bank, I'd wholly recommend the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless even without its current spring deal. At full price, it's still decked out with a ton of features that I've spotted on more high-end headsets, and yet it doesn't have a higher-end price to match.



This is even the case amongst other Razer headsets. For example, the Razer BlackShark V2 Proshares a lot in common with the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed. Both sport Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity options, a 12Hz - 28kHz frequency response, and the brand's 50mm TriForce Titanium audio drivers, which are what makes the audio quality so high-tier.

Don't just take my word for it, as our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker explained in her Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless review that the headset sounds excellent due to these drivers and that she was impressed by the "clarity across the mid-ranges" and its attention to detail. Yet, despite the fact that both headsets have these high-powered drivers, the Pro headset has an MSRP of $199.99, a whole $70 higher than the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed. With this current spring sale, that makes the difference in price even more substantial, with $101 now seperating the two.

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

It's not just the audio drivers that they have in common, either. Both headsets have the same HyperClear Super Wideband Unidirectional microphone, which is one of the best microphones I've ever used in my time as a hardware writer. No matter if I was shouting frantically in Marvel Rival as I was being torn to pieces by the rival team's Hulk or chatting away to fellow sailors in Sea of Thieves, the mic always made my voice sound crystal clear. The only real difference at play is that you can detach the mic of the Pro (2023) model, whereas you're stuck with it with this headset. That might not mean much if you're just looking for a gaming headset, but it does mean that only the Pro model can double up as a great pair of everyday headphones for music and TV streaming. That is, unless you're okay with a mic bouncing in your face as you listen to music in public.



Even the battery life is similar, with each headset able to provide up to 70 hours of playtime. The differences are there, but they're pretty nuanced and will ultimately whether or not you have a strict budget in mind. If you're desperate for a detachable mic and want the option of a sleek white colorway I'd wholly recommend the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) instead - especially as it's current deals adds a $30 saving on top of everything else.



Yet, if you like to keep your gaming accessory budget low, want the added option of a wired connection, and aren't too bothered about the mic then the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Wireless headset would be ideal for your PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch or even your mobile gaming needs. The fact it's now under $100 is just a nice added bonus.

If the Razer BlackShark V2 Hyperspeed wireless headset doesn't do it for you, our guides to the best PS5 headsets, the best Xbox Series X headsets, and the best Nintendo Switch headsets are full of more budget-friendly alternatives.