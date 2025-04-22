Cherry's new limited edition MX Northern Lights Switch Kit sounds like the perfect fit for cozy gamers

Cherry has released a new switch this week, dropping the MX Northern Light at Amazon for $29.99 / £29.99. The linear clickers offer a super soft feel with a quieter auditory profile that look set to give those after a creamier experience something new to play with.

Northern Light switches are currently available in stacks of 36 and are the newest releases by the brand since it launched the MX Silent Clear at Computex last year. The clickers feature a total 3.7mm travel, coming in slightly shorter than traditional 4mm linear offerings found in some of the best gaming keyboards, with 45cN actuation force. Actuation occurs at 1.6mm of travel, making for a light, bouncy response.

Cherry MX Northern Light Switch Kit | $29.99 at Amazon

Cherry's new MX Northern Light switches are available in batches of 36, with one set coming in at $29.99. They were officially available starting April 17, but Amazon's delivery might take a little longer - these aren't covered by Prime. That wait is extended even longer in the UK. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer quiet switches

✅ You like a dampened feel

✅ You prefer linear mechanisms Don't buy it if: ❌ You're used to a tactile bump UK: £29.06 at Amazon

The Cherry MX Northern Light switch has been designed to replicate the aesthetics of the Northern Lights, with a deep blue chassis, translucent gray top and a dark gray stem. The sound profile is also promised to be just as serene.

Cherry characterizes its Northern Lights switches as "whisper-quiet," which means they're going to appeal far more to those after a cosy, creamy setup than those who prefer a thoccier clunk to their keypresses.

Each switch is factory-lubed and features a sound dampening spring inside the main chassis that will further reduce echoes across the deck. It's a refreshing design considering Cherry MX switches have always run the risk of feeling a little scratchy, at least in their early implementations.

Gamers are also welcome here, with a <1ms bounce time and that shorter actuation working to keep things nimble on the battlefield.

Shipping in boxes of 36, you'll need four stacks to cover you for a full-sized deck ($119.96 in total), three lots for a 75% keyboard ($89.97), and two boxes for a 60% model ($59.98).

