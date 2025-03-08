My PC is screaming for an update, but the Switch 2 will be taking all my money this year

As I sit, surrounded by a shrine of Nintendo merch and a game collection that’s 30 years in the making, I’m undoubtedly looking forward to seeing what Ninty has been cooking up when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2. Even with no release date in sight, I’ve already set aside what I hope is enough cash for the handheld, with some left over for the next batch of the best Nintendo Switch accessories likely to drop right afterward. Yet, while the Switch successor may have inspired my need to save, my gaming PC is in far greater need of an upgrade than my Nintendo console collection.

Over the years, my Windows PC has caught more of my attention, partially due to needing it for work and partially due to spending far too many hours playing Sea of Thieves through Game Pass. As it’s never been my preferred platform, its specs are a little lacking, and a shiny upgrade in the form of a new GPU, more RAM, and maybe a new, speedy SSD is more than warranted. Having a powerful PC at my disposal would be a worthwhile investment for more than just gaming. But I can’t help but set my sights on pre-ordering the new Switch from day one instead.



My gaming PC has served me in good stead over the years too, but it’s a far cry from being one of the best gaming PCs out there. Its graphics card is older than, not just Nvidia’s last-gen RTX 40 series, but the RTX 30 series and then some. It’s at least running Windows 11 and can chug along as I take on fiery megalodons on the seven seas, but I don’t dare throw much else at it. An upgrade, or at this point, even an entirely new build altogether, makes more logical sense than buying a Switch 2.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Nintendo hasn’t officially announced how much it wants us to fork out for its new handheld. However, a former Nintendo of America employee stated recently that he can't imagine the Switch 2 launching for "much more than $400” on the Kit and Krysta podcast. That’s far less than the best graphics card I’d need to future-proof my rig and play the kind of graphically intensive Triple-A releases I have my eye on.

The Switch 2 is likely not going to have the power to play the most spec-demanding PC games, either. But as someone who comes from a background of not being able to afford the best tech, I much prefer the idea of spending a reasonable amount on a brand-new console for years of entertainment, rather than more than double that to upgrade my PC, which may need to be upgraded again just to keep up with the latest games.



With the current Switch, I can pop in a cart, and load up Emio The Smiling Man, or Super Smash Bros Ultimate in minutes. Yet on my PC, there are multiple gaming platforms to rummage through, and settings to constantly tinker with, which I don’t always have the patience for. Sure, I'm not gonna to experience the most impressive-looking games available, but with consoles like the Switch, there's always the benefit of being able to grab your Joy-Cons, or Pro controller, and get comfy on the sofa, without the constant tedious business of updating drivers, software and more.

Both come with their regular system updates of course, but the Switch doesn't come with the need to constantly update and maintain multiple gaming platforms at a time. Additionally, gaming PCs don't just need to be integrated with the latest GPUs and the best CPUs for gaming, but these need to be regularly updated too, which can be stressful to keep track of. This can lead to consuming more storage, which in turn might need further investment in additional storage and maintenance.



Over the eight long years I've owned Nintendo's current handheld, I have had to pick up one of the best Nintendo Switch SD cards, or two, to keep up with my latest eShop purchases. But during the Switch's long lifespan, microSD cards have become more affordable than ever and can be re-formatted and re-purposed for other devices. If other modern handhelds like the Steam Deck are also anything to go by, we'll likely see a microSD card slot make a return on the Switch 2, making any compatible cards I already own even more worthwhile.

(Image credit: Future)

It’s not just the cost of decking out my PC that has me clamoring to ensure my funds remain set aside for the new handheld. No matter how souped-up I make my gaming PC, it’s never going to do the one thing the Switch 2 will excel at most: running Switch 2 games. Besides the odd smartphone exception like Pokemon TCG Pocket, or Pikmin Bloom, Nintendo games are exclusive to Nintendo hardware. I’m not going to be able to play Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, Pokemon Legends Z-A, or my dream Super Mario Odyssey sequel on my PC - those will all be found on the Switch 2.



Sure, my PC can give me access to my Steam account, games via PC Game Pass, and a ton of libraries from game services like Epic Games, the Humble Bundle, Nvidia GeForce Now, and GOG, which are already filled to the brim with games to play. But as someone whose favorite games of all time regularly feature a certain mustached plumber and a green tunic-wearing elf boy, I, and anyone else who mostly looks forward to Nintendo's latest releases, is going to get more value out of the Switch 2 over a PC upgrade.



Throughout the years, it’s been my experiences with Mario, Link, and a ton of notable Nintendo characters that have kept me fixated on gaming as a whole. There are, of course, many standouts from the PS5 especially, (looking at you Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart). But to this day, my favorite gaming memories in the last eight years have been found in stealing stars from my father-in-law in Mario Party Superstars or winning race after face against my fiancé and friends in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The bright and vivid saturated worlds of nearly every Nintendo-developed series out there, still manage to claim the majority of my attention. And the portability of the Switch means I can take those worlds with me. With my gaming PC, I feel constantly tethered to my desk, which even with one of the best gaming chairs, doesn't live up to the comfort of gaming on the sofa with the Switch in hand and Netflix on in the background - a set up I'm more than planning to continue with the Switch 2.



I also can’t pack my gaming PC tower in my backpack, or play it on the train into town like I can with the Switch, either. Alternatively, I could invest in one of the best gaming laptops, but that would still leave my current PC in need of some dire attention and wouldn’t solve my need to play every major game release Nintendo drops.



One day, I’ll get to a point where I’ll have to invest some hard-earned cash into ensuring my PC is fit for not just gaming but running at all - that’s unavoidable. Yet, as far as 2025 goes, the amount I have set aside for the Nintendo Switch 2 will remain for the Switch 2. Not just because it will provide me with the ability to play the latest Ninty games, but its stress-free setup will mean I can spend more time gaming, and less time fixated on updating drivers, and tediously tinkering around with tech. I just hope that come April 2, we’ll finally get that long-awaited release date, so my cash can stop burning a hole in my pocket.

