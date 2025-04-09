The Nitro Deck+ is the best retirement gift for your original Nintendo Switch, and it's under $60 right now

The new Switch 2 is arriving in just a few short months, and that means it's nearly time to take your original Nintendo Switch out back and start telling it about the Rabbits, George. Take it from someone who's waved goodbye to far too many gaming consoles over the years as they've drifted over the horizon, being replaced by a new model - they start to feel old the second you get your hands on the new one. Except, they're not drifting over the horizon, they're sitting in a box and I'm walking away from them.

Of all the Nintendo Switch controllers I've tested, none have made mine feel brand new like the Nitro Deck+ has. It's half handheld controller, half dock, half joy-con replacement, and it's the one thing I think is worth investing in to ensure your Switch remains playable whenever you want to revisit it. At Amazon right now, it's going for just $54.99 (was $69.99) which honestly feels quite reasonable for how much value it gives you.

Now, I know, investing in an older ecosystem when you're about to replace it makes little to no sense, but trust me, even if you aren't going to replace your Switch immediately, there is going to come a day when you want to go back to it so you can visit your Animal Crossing island or play something that reminds you of this gaming era. With a beefed-up Nintendo Switch controller like the Nitro Deck+, that's going to feel like a much more enjoyable and nostalgic trip down memory lane. If you don't replace those Joy-Cons in some way, they'll probably be no use in a few years anyway.

CRKD Nitro Deck+ | $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - It's not a huge discount, but that's never a bad thing when a controller like this is priced so reasonably to begin with. If you use your Switch in handheld mode most of the time, the Nitro Deck+ is going to come in so handy, especially if you have larger hands. This is only $4 off the cheapest price its ever been at Amazon. Buy it if: ✅ You want symmetrical thumbsticks

✅ The regular Joy-Cons are too small for you

✅ You use the Switch in handheld mode Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather save the money for a Switch 2 controller

❌ You don't need six extra buttons UK: £64.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Nitro Deck+?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I've tested both the Nitro Deck+ and its original model, the Nitro Deck, and I can't really think of two controllers that are better investments for the Switch if you play in handheld mode. You don't have to take it from me either, they've proven very popular thanks to their anti-stick drift thumbsticks, and because they pretty much turn your Switch into a Steam Deck OLED in terms of functionality. That's especially true of the Nitro Deck+, which has symmetrical thumbsticks.

This is probably my favorite thing about the Nitro Deck+, because handhelds, no matter how big they are, tend to give me annoying thumb cramp from trying to weild offset sticks that are directly under the face buttons. Moving them both to the top of the controller works so much better, and it makes playing longer sessions on a train or plane journey all the more enjoyable.

I also love how overkill the Nitro Deck+ is. Let's be honest, we don't really need four back buttons for playing Nintendo games. They're designed to be played on pretty traditional controllers, so even two back buttons can make fighting Bowser in a Mario game feel like you're a plumber turned high school bully. The Nitro Deck+ also has two side bumpers, which I honestly wish more of the best PC controllers utilized.

Overall, the Nitro Deck+ adds so much to playing the Switch in handheld mode. As some of the best mobile controllers do, it greatly enhances any gaming session I take on the go with me. The Switch hasn't really been designed for larger hands, and if you're like me and you prefer more heft and grip in a handheld, the Nitro Deck+ will be a worthwhile investment. Annoyingly, its dimensions aren't right for it to be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, but given its popularity, I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't see an updated model once the new console launches.

