I've been tracking Black Friday PS5 deals for years, these are my top 16 discounts so far

Why get a PS5 Pro when you can upgrade instead (Image credit: Future) If you don't quite have the funds to set aside for a PS5 Pro but still want some of its juicy upgrades, you're in luck. While there's no way to see the performance differences without making the $700 purchase you can at least match its 2TB storage and then some.



Samsung has a lot of PS5 SSDs out there, so you can upgrade your console's storage without having to buy a new device altogether. If, like me, you regularly find yourself having to delete games just to free up space for one of Fortnite's many updates, you can upgrade your storage all the way up to 4TB.



It may be overkill for your console, but not having to free up space every time you want to download something something sounds like a dream. I'm stuck with the measly 825GB that came with the launch model PS5, so you can bet I'm eyeing up the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB now that it's just $269.99 at Best Buy. SSDs can be pricey, and while not as expensive as Pro model, a saving of $195 is still worth bringing attention to this Black Friday.



Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $464.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

My favorite PS5 gaming headset has joined the Black Friday discount fray (Image credit: Future) The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P is my favourite gaming headset for my PS5 since it launched this year, and now thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals it's now 23% off its MSRP of $129.99. It's not the beefiest gaming headset out there, that title would go to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless, but it still has that high-end sound, high quality mic and incredible comfort the brand's headset back catalog is known for.



Even at its full price $129.99, it was already easy to recommend for those who still want that recognised SteelSeries quality, without the eye-watering price tag that goes with it. The 5P is built with the PS5 in mind, so setting it up is super simple. Better yet, SteelSeries launched a free to download app alongside this headset which contains a plethora of official audio pre-sets for every game you can imagine.



I'm a huge Dead by Daylight fan and the audio settings for the asymmetrical online horror made the experience playing online all the more terrifying. The customized sound, paired with the crisp audio quality of the headset means I can now hear every footstep a killer makes and I've even managed to win more survivor matches as a result. With the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P just $99.99 at Amazon, the killer deal is even easier to recommend to any PS5 fan during this week's big sale event.



SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P wireless gaming headset | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

$19.99 PS5 games galore at Best Buy (Image credit: Future) One of the main reasons the PS5 is my favorite console this gen is because of how easy it is to build up my game library on a budget. If I don't grab something at launch, I at least feel safe in the knowledge that whatever game I had my eyes on will be considerably cheaper in months to come. If I wait even longer, say a year or so, it's even more likely that I can then pick up PS5 games for an absolute steal, and this Black Friday is no different. We may be a few days away from November 29, but Best Buy has already been off-loading some great deals this week, which includes a ton of PS5 games for up to $20 off.



I'm a FF7 die-hard fan so I already have Crisis Core Reunion in my collection. However, if you just finished FF7 Rebirth and want to experience the prequel story it's now just $19.99 at Best Buy. If you aren't into PSP game remakes, that's fine, as Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Outer Wilds, and even a special edition of Balatro which comes with free physical cards are all just $19.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday.



Assassin's Creed Mirage | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy



Balatro Special Edition | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy



Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy



Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy



Tomb Raider I-III Remastered | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

My PS5 Game of the Year has never been cheaper (Image credit: PlayStation) When I first got my launch model PS5, the built-in Team ASOBI game, Astro's Playroom, absolutely blew me away. At the time, it was the best platformer I've ever played, and the only game that's since managed to push it off my PS5 game-shaped throne is its follow-up, Astro Bot. I was in such a rush to play Astro Bot I pre-ordered both the game physically and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller, and I'm glad I did. Just like its predecessor, the game is incredibly polished and easily my favorite experience I've had on the console to date.



What truly cemented it as one of my favorite PS5 experiences wasn't its fun platforming but its charming homage to Sony's back catalog of PlayStation games and hardware. (Which I have a lot of experience with.) Some of my favorite long-forgotten PlayStation characters, from PaRappa the Rapper to Vib Ribbon, make cameos, and you can bet I was running around in PaRappa's outfit the second I unlocked it. Just like how Astro's Playroom is a fundamental experience when you first turn on your PS5, every single person with a PS5 should have played Atro Bot at least once. (You'll thank me later.)



Now, Astro Bot has reached its lowest-ever price on Amazon, with a whole 17% knocked off its MSRP of $59.99. If you love platformers and a bit of nostalgia, it's a no-brainer pick up this Black Friday.



Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.97 at Amazon

Up to 28% off the PS5 DualSense controller (Image credit: Future) Stick drift has destroyed so many of my PS5 controllers that any time there are Black Friday gaming deals to be had, I seriously debate if I should be stocking up. After not one, not two, but three of my gamepads decided to break on me, I feel like I'm constantly on the hunt for the best deals incase another one decides to bite the bullet. (Here's hoping my Astro Bot DualSense is safe at least.)



The DualSense controller doesn't come cheap, so any discount is one worth jumping on. There are plenty of more budget-friendly alternatives, but those don't come with Sony's fabulous haptic tech - one of the best features the PS5 has to offer. Whether you're swimming underwater against the current in Astro Bot, or pulling on your bow in Horizon Forbidden West, the ability to feel different sensations adds an extra layer of immersion I can't imagine modern gaming without. Sadly, Sony has that tech under lock and key, so you ned have to do DualSense if you want to keep that experience intact.



Luckily, as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, the PS5 DualSense controller is up to 28% off. This deal includes multiple colorways, like the lovely Cosmic Red version, so your extra controller can add a bit of flash to your gaming setup.



Sony DualSense (White) | $74.99 $54 at Amazon Sony DualSense (Cosmic Red) | $74.99 $54.99 at Amazon Sony DualSense Edge | $199.99 $189.99 at Walmart

Save $75.99 on the PS5 Slim (Image credit: Future) The PS5 Slim Digital and Disc edition consoles are on sale for record-low prices right now, with Amazon dropping both models by $75.99. That's impressive - these consoles have only ever reached $50 off in discounts over their lives so far. I've only ever seen these devices at $449 / $399 in previous sales, and considering those kinds of prices have all but disappeared since the summer, this Black Friday PS5 deal is long overdue. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Amazon PS5 Digital Edition | $449.99 $374 at Amazon

Should you buy a PS5 Pro this Black Friday? (Image credit: Future) The PS5 Pro is now out in the wild, and while discounts are few and far between (though not impossible, as we learned from the UK's sales) it's still worth considering if you meet a certain criteria. While the benefits of the Pro aren't quite groundbreaking, it does offer faster framerates while your visual fidelity is set to 11. That's not going to be worth the extra $200 for everyone, I would argue it's only worth it for a niche market - but it's worth finding out if you'll actually benefit from what the PS5 Pro can provide. I'll start off by saying that anyone who uses their console more casually, sat at a couch distance away from a 50-inch to 65-inch TV, isn't going to see much of a boost. In our review, we noted that - while details were crisper up close - the actual improvements to overall game picture are negligible when viewed from a standard viewing distance. I'd recommend grabbing the standard PS5 Slim instead. If, however, you're lucky enough to already own a larger 75-inch or 80-inch TV, or you use your PS5 at a gaming monitor setup, things are a little different. Those extra details are a lot more pronounced and the snappier framerates feel a little more essential when the panel is closer to your eyes. If you're a power user looking for an upgrade, the PS5 Pro could be well worth the investment.

It's debut discount season for a ton of 2024 PS5 games (Image credit: Future) We're still days away from November 29 and already this Black Friday is a great time for picking up recent releases as a discount. While it's pretty usual to see physical PS5 games get cheaper with each month that passes, it can take a while before brand-new games see considerable savings. With that in mind, this Black Friday is notable for the sheer amount of 2024 PS5 games, some just over a month old, receiving their first-ever discounts.



Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.97 at Amazon



Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon



Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon