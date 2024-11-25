I've been tracking Black Friday PS5 deals for years, these are my top 16 discounts so far
Major price drops on brand-new releases? I'm in!
Black Friday PS5 deals are landing all around us, but I've had my eyes on these shelves since October - holding out for all the biggest discounts. I'm not interested in the fake deals, price hikes, or anything less than the year's record-low price, I'm hunting down all the biggest offers on the games and tech we actually recommend getting your hands on.
Thankfully, I'm already seeing plenty of offers that satisfy these strict conditions. Between the cheapest rate I've ever seen on the PS5 Slim, brand new record-low prices on some of the biggest games on the market, and particularly heavy discounts on third party accessories, there's plenty up for grabs right now. Sony's official sale is in the wild, retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy have all launched their holiday discounts, and the turkey is just four days from the oven. It's time to get ourselves some Black Friday PS5 deals.
I started this hunt by sprinting through every retailer, bookmarking discounts on the games, headsets, controllers, and SSDs that we've had our hands on over the last few years. From there it was a price-matching game, comparing all these savings across the entire web to find the lowest price possible. Then I took to the history books, making sure that today's offers actually represent the lowest prices we've ever seen, or at least near that threshold - and certainly the best discounts of the year to-date.
That leaves us with fifteen Black Friday PS5 deals that I know haven't been cheaper in the past, and sit on tech and games that are actually worth your time.
1. PS5 Slim | $499.99 $424 at Amazon
The PS5 Slim has just plummeted down to a record-low price at Amazon, with a full $75.99 off the final cost. That's excellent news for anyone after a disc-based console - I've only ever seen those numbers tick down to $449 in the past.
Buy it if:
✅ You want 1TB of storage
✅ You don't have a PS5
✅ You want less bulk than the launch model
Don't buy it if:
❌ You're fine with your launch PS5
❌ You want the PS5 Pro
Price check: Best Buy: $424.99 | Walmart: $424
2. Samsung 990 Pro 4TB | $464.99 $269.99 at Best Buy
Save $195 - 4TB is a massive amount of space for your PS5 but with this SSD constantly having to free up space would become a thing of the past. Seeing this Samsung 990 Pro SSD for PS5 below $300 cements it as one the best Black Friday PS5 deals I've spotted this year at Best Buy.
Buy it if:
✅ You want the biggest space possible
✅ You never want to delete a game ever again
✅ You want the best SSD going
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't care about read/write speeds
❌ You don't have the budget
Price check: Amazon: $269.99
3. Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.97 at Amazon
Save $10 - Astro Bot is down to just $49.99 in Best Buy's Black Friday PS5 deals - the first major discount I've seen on the recent release and a record-low price. This is a big one, with plenty of award nominations behind it.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed Astro's Playroom
✅ You're a longtime PlayStation fan
✅ You like platformers
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer RPG style experiences
Price check: Best Buy: $49.99 | Walmart: $49.97
4. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero | $69.99 $49.94 on Amazon
Save $20 - Sparking Zero is an amalgamation of all the Bukdokai Tenkaichi games that came before it, and now the ultimate Dragon Ball experience is 29% off as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals. With a saving of $20, the latest Dragon Ball game has dropped in price to just $49.94, which isn't the lowest PS5 game I've found in this year's sale, but it's a big deal as this also happens to be first the first ever discount Sparking Zero has had yet.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a big Dragon Ball fan
✅ You grew up with Bukdokai Tenkaichi
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like fighting games
❌ You want an open-world experience
Price check: Best Buy: $49.99 | Walmart: $49.94
5. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30- Spider-Man 2 is down to a brand new record-low price during Amazon's Black Friday deals, an extra $10 off the normal sales rate. While the other Insomniac Spidey games are regularly discounted, it's been difficult to find the latest in the series below the $49 mark, making this one of the best PS5 game deals this month.
Buy it if:
✅ You enjoyed the original
✅ You've played Miles Morales' game
✅ You're a Spidey fan
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want to catch up with Miles Morales first
Price check: Best Buy: $39.99
6. Sony DualSense | $74.99 $54.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Multiple colorways of the DualSense controller are now up to 27% off as part of Sony's Black Friday deals. If you need a replacement controller or want to prepare for some local cop-op fun, you can now grab the white version for just $54.99 at Amazon this month. While they have been cheaper in the past, these controllers don't come cheap, so any saving this Black Friday is more than welcome.
Buy it if:
✅ You want an official PS5 controller
✅ Having haptics are a must
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't want stick drift
❌ You want better battery life
❌ You want more customization
Price check: Walmart: $69.99 | Best Buy: $59.99
7. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth |$69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took its first major price cut a few months ago and now its returned for further savings this Black Friday. You can grab the latest game in the FF7 series for $30 off at Best Buy right now, dropping it down to a record-low $39.99.
Buy it if:
✅ You played Final Fantasy VII Remake
✅ You enjoy open-world action RPGs
✅ You loved the original game
Don't buy it if:
❌ You haven't played Remake
❌ You aren't a fan of the side-games
Price check: Walmart: $64.95
8. Silent Hill 2 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Amazon now has a record-low price on Silent Hill 2, following up on Woot's $10 saving with a full $20 off the final price. Silent Hill 2 hasn't been out for long, so even a $49.99 sales price is worth celebrating this Black Friday.
Buy it if:
✅ You love the original PS2 game
✅ You're okay with a bit of gore
✅ You're a horror game fan
Don't buy it if:
❌ You can't cope with scary games
❌ You'd rather play a remaster
Price check: Best Buy: $69.99 | Walmart: $64.99
9. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P | $129.99 $94.99 on Amazon
Save $35 - It’s not the biggest saving in the world, but this makes the mid-range Artis Nova 5P even more of a budget-friendly match for your PS5. At $94.99, the Arctis Nova 5P wireless headset is its lowest ever price on Amazon, making it over-shadow even that of SteelSeries' own low-end headset offerings.
Buy it if:
✅ Your PS5 is your go-to console
✅ You value comfort over all else
✅ You love trying out game specific audio pre-sets
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like downloading more apps for your phone
Price check: Walmart: $94.99 | Best Buy: $129.99
10. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my favorite gaming headset out there, but this top-tier pair of cups rarely drops below $300. I have seen them drop in price to $279 in the past, but the headset regularly bounces back to above the $300 rate, so it's worth catching this incredible headset for this price while you still can this Black Friday.
Buy it if:
✅ You don't want to worry about charging
✅ You play across PlayStation and Xbox
✅ You value high-end audio
Don't buy it if:
❌ You just want a plug and play headset
Price check: Best Buy: $272.99 | Walmart: $299.99
11. Resident Evil 4 | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - The latest PS5 remaster of Resident Evil 4 has returned to its record-low price at Amazon right now during Black Friday - an impressive feat considering its hefty MSRP of $59.99. You're saving $40 on the full MSRP then, even if Amazon has had it closer to $30 for the past few months.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a fan of the original
✅ You enjoyed Resident Evil 8
✅ You want classic horror
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer less action in your horror
Price check: Walmart: $29.83 | Best Buy: OOS
12. Life Is Strange: Double Exposure | $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - The latest entry in the Life is Strange game series has had $10 dropped off its MSRP of $39.99 during Best Buy's current Black Friday deals. This may not seem like a huge amount, but any discount on a recent 2024 release, especially a debut discount, is worth celebrating.
✅ You're a fan of the Life is Strange games
✅ You played the first game
✅ You love story-driven gameplay
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't enjoy movie-like games
❌ You missed the rest of the Life is Strange games
Price check: Walmart: $39.99
13. Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is back down to its lowest price yet, with a $50 discount on that lofty $199.99 MSRP taking us to $149.99. This offer has popped on and off the shelves over the last few weeks, but before the holiday season it had never dropped below $159.99.
Buy it if:
✅ You want an end to stick drift
✅ Long-lasting battery life is important
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer the DualSense
Price check: Best Buy: $272.99 | Walmart: OOS
14. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 - You can grab the remasters of the classic first few Tomb Raider games for $10 off right now. At full price this isn't an expensive release, but Best Buy have taken the MSRP of $29.99 and dropped it to just $19.99 this Black Friday - making it a no-brainer pick up for those on the nostalgia hunt.
Buy it if:
✅ You love the original PlayStation
✅ You grew up on the originals
✅ You want to try the re-vamped controls
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer modern Tomb Raider
❌ You can't deal with the difficulty
Price check: Walmart: $19.93
15. Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol 1 |
$39.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Save $21 - This collection of some of the best MGS games in the series has been steadily getting cheaper since this time last year, but now it's currently 53% off at Amazon for Black Friday. The collection doesn't like to stay at the low price of $18.99 for long, so I highly recommend grabbing it while you can, especially as you save $21 in the process this Black Friday.
Buy it if:
✅ You love MGS
✅ You want to replay the earliest MGS games
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like stealth games
❌ You'd prefer an entirely remade experience
Price check: Best Buy: $19.99 | Walmart: $33.49
UK: £39.85 at Amazon
16. Star Wars Outlaws | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This Black Friday isn't shy of deals on 2024 releases, which include some of the first-ever discounts we've seen for brand-new PS5 games. At launch, Outlaws wasn't everyone's cup of tea, but now there's a saving of $30 knocked off its $69.99, it's never been more affordable to give this brand-new Star Wars adventure a shot.
Buy it if:
✅ You're a big Star Wars fan
✅ You love new stories in the Star Wars universe
✅ You want open-world Star Wars environments to explore
Don't buy it if:
❌ You aren't a fan of mini-games
❌ You hate stealth sections in games
Price check: Best Buy: $49.99
UK: £49.99 at Amazon
Live Updates
Why get a PS5 Pro when you can upgrade instead
If you don't quite have the funds to set aside for a PS5 Pro but still want some of its juicy upgrades, you're in luck. While there's no way to see the performance differences without making the $700 purchase you can at least match its 2TB storage and then some.
Samsung has a lot of PS5 SSDs out there, so you can upgrade your console's storage without having to buy a new device altogether. If, like me, you regularly find yourself having to delete games just to free up space for one of Fortnite's many updates, you can upgrade your storage all the way up to 4TB.
It may be overkill for your console, but not having to free up space every time you want to download something something sounds like a dream. I'm stuck with the measly 825GB that came with the launch model PS5, so you can bet I'm eyeing up the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB now that it's just $269.99 at Best Buy. SSDs can be pricey, and while not as expensive as Pro model, a saving of $195 is still worth bringing attention to this Black Friday.
Samsung 990 Pro 4TB |
$464.99 $269.99 at Best Buy
My favorite PS5 gaming headset has joined the Black Friday discount fray
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P is my favourite gaming headset for my PS5 since it launched this year, and now thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals it's now 23% off its MSRP of $129.99. It's not the beefiest gaming headset out there, that title would go to the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless, but it still has that high-end sound, high quality mic and incredible comfort the brand's headset back catalog is known for.
Even at its full price $129.99, it was already easy to recommend for those who still want that recognised SteelSeries quality, without the eye-watering price tag that goes with it. The 5P is built with the PS5 in mind, so setting it up is super simple. Better yet, SteelSeries launched a free to download app alongside this headset which contains a plethora of official audio pre-sets for every game you can imagine.
I'm a huge Dead by Daylight fan and the audio settings for the asymmetrical online horror made the experience playing online all the more terrifying. The customized sound, paired with the crisp audio quality of the headset means I can now hear every footstep a killer makes and I've even managed to win more survivor matches as a result. With the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P just $99.99 at Amazon, the killer deal is even easier to recommend to any PS5 fan during this week's big sale event.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P wireless gaming headset |
$129.99 $99.99 at Amazon
$19.99 PS5 games galore at Best Buy
One of the main reasons the PS5 is my favorite console this gen is because of how easy it is to build up my game library on a budget. If I don't grab something at launch, I at least feel safe in the knowledge that whatever game I had my eyes on will be considerably cheaper in months to come.
If I wait even longer, say a year or so, it's even more likely that I can then pick up PS5 games for an absolute steal, and this Black Friday is no different. We may be a few days away from November 29, but Best Buy has already been off-loading some great deals this week, which includes a ton of PS5 games for up to $20 off.
I'm a FF7 die-hard fan so I already have Crisis Core Reunion in my collection. However, if you just finished FF7 Rebirth and want to experience the prequel story it's now just $19.99 at Best Buy. If you aren't into PSP game remakes, that's fine, as Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, Outer Wilds, and even a special edition of Balatro which comes with free physical cards are all just $19.99 at Best Buy this Black Friday.
Assassin's Creed Mirage |
$39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Balatro Special Edition |
$29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII - Reunion |
$29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Outer Wilds Archaeologist Edition |
$39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered |
$29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy
My PS5 Game of the Year has never been cheaper
When I first got my launch model PS5, the built-in Team ASOBI game, Astro's Playroom, absolutely blew me away. At the time, it was the best platformer I've ever played, and the only game that's since managed to push it off my PS5 game-shaped throne is its follow-up, Astro Bot.
I was in such a rush to play Astro Bot I pre-ordered both the game physically and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller, and I'm glad I did. Just like its predecessor, the game is incredibly polished and easily my favorite experience I've had on the console to date.
What truly cemented it as one of my favorite PS5 experiences wasn't its fun platforming but its charming homage to Sony's back catalog of PlayStation games and hardware. (Which I have a lot of experience with.) Some of my favorite long-forgotten PlayStation characters, from PaRappa the Rapper to Vib Ribbon, make cameos, and you can bet I was running around in PaRappa's outfit the second I unlocked it. Just like how Astro's Playroom is a fundamental experience when you first turn on your PS5, every single person with a PS5 should have played Atro Bot at least once. (You'll thank me later.)
Now, Astro Bot has reached its lowest-ever price on Amazon, with a whole 17% knocked off its MSRP of $59.99. If you love platformers and a bit of nostalgia, it's a no-brainer pick up this Black Friday.
Astro Bot |
$59.99 $49.97 at Amazon
Up to 28% off the PS5 DualSense controller
Stick drift has destroyed so many of my PS5 controllers that any time there are Black Friday gaming deals to be had, I seriously debate if I should be stocking up. After not one, not two, but three of my gamepads decided to break on me, I feel like I'm constantly on the hunt for the best deals incase another one decides to bite the bullet. (Here's hoping my Astro Bot DualSense is safe at least.)
The DualSense controller doesn't come cheap, so any discount is one worth jumping on. There are plenty of more budget-friendly alternatives, but those don't come with Sony's fabulous haptic tech - one of the best features the PS5 has to offer. Whether you're swimming underwater against the current in Astro Bot, or pulling on your bow in Horizon Forbidden West, the ability to feel different sensations adds an extra layer of immersion I can't imagine modern gaming without. Sadly, Sony has that tech under lock and key, so you ned have to do DualSense if you want to keep that experience intact.
Luckily, as part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, the PS5 DualSense controller is up to 28% off. This deal includes multiple colorways, like the lovely Cosmic Red version, so your extra controller can add a bit of flash to your gaming setup.
Sony DualSense (White) |
$74.99 $54 at Amazon
Sony DualSense (Cosmic Red) |
$74.99 $54.99 at Amazon
Sony DualSense Edge |
$199.99 $189.99 at Walmart
Save $75.99 on the PS5 Slim
The PS5 Slim Digital and Disc edition consoles are on sale for record-low prices right now, with Amazon dropping both models by $75.99. That's impressive - these consoles have only ever reached $50 off in discounts over their lives so far. I've only ever seen these devices at $449 / $399 in previous sales, and considering those kinds of prices have all but disappeared since the summer, this Black Friday PS5 deal is long overdue.
PS5 Slim |
$499.99 $424 at Amazon
PS5 Digital Edition |
$449.99 $374 at Amazon
Should you buy a PS5 Pro this Black Friday?
The PS5 Pro is now out in the wild, and while discounts are few and far between (though not impossible, as we learned from the UK's sales) it's still worth considering if you meet a certain criteria. While the benefits of the Pro aren't quite groundbreaking, it does offer faster framerates while your visual fidelity is set to 11. That's not going to be worth the extra $200 for everyone, I would argue it's only worth it for a niche market - but it's worth finding out if you'll actually benefit from what the PS5 Pro can provide.
I'll start off by saying that anyone who uses their console more casually, sat at a couch distance away from a 50-inch to 65-inch TV, isn't going to see much of a boost. In our review, we noted that - while details were crisper up close - the actual improvements to overall game picture are negligible when viewed from a standard viewing distance. I'd recommend grabbing the standard PS5 Slim instead.
If, however, you're lucky enough to already own a larger 75-inch or 80-inch TV, or you use your PS5 at a gaming monitor setup, things are a little different. Those extra details are a lot more pronounced and the snappier framerates feel a little more essential when the panel is closer to your eyes. If you're a power user looking for an upgrade, the PS5 Pro could be well worth the investment.
It's debut discount season for a ton of 2024 PS5 games
We're still days away from November 29 and already this Black Friday is a great time for picking up recent releases as a discount. While it's pretty usual to see physical PS5 games get cheaper with each month that passes, it can take a while before brand-new games see considerable savings. With that in mind, this Black Friday is notable for the sheer amount of 2024 PS5 games, some just over a month old, receiving their first-ever discounts.
Astro Bot |
$59.99 $49.97 at Amazon
Life Is Strange: Double Exposure |
$49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
Silent Hill 2 |
$69.99 $49.99 at Amazon
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero |
$69.99 $49.94 on Amazon
And we're off! I'll be your eyes and ears on the ground this Black Friday, bringing you all the biggest PS5 deals as soon as they hit the shelves. We're already in the thick of this year's sale, with discounts hitting consoles, games and accessories like they never have before. I've already done my first sprint through all the top retailers, but you can bet I'll be keeping my eye on those numbers over the course of the week.