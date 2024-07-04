I've tracked down the best 4th of July gaming deals for you, from PC to tabletop

I've spent literal years sifting through sales on the lookout for a bargain, and I often find that 4th of July gaming deals are… well, they're not great. But this year's offerings? There are a few diamonds in the rough.

First up to the plate is the MSI Katana 15, a 4070 gaming laptop that very rarely dips below $1,200. And here it is, sitting pretty at $1,199.99 via Best Buy instead of $1,600. Similarly, the Asus ROG Ally has been slashed as part of the 4th of July gaming deals too. It's now $399.99 at Best Buy again, a full $100 less than normal. Even tabletop has gotten some love; the enormous MTG Bloomburrow Play Booster box is available for its lowest ever price right now, while the next Age of Sigmar launch box is already tumbling in cost ahead of release.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. To save you time and effort hunting all these offers down, the GamesRadar+ team and I have rustled up the best 4th of July gaming deals below.

Today's best gaming deals at a glace

Gaming laptops & PCs

MSI Katana 15 | $1,599 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $400 - It's unusual to see this laptop dip to $1,200. Actually, it only does that every few months. That's why this 4th of July gaming deal is so eye-catching.



Specs: 13th gen Intel Core i7| 16GB RAM | RTX 4070 | 1TB SSD | Windows 11



Buy it if:

✅ You want excellent 1080p performance

✅ You're looking for a 144Hz screen



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd like a little extra storage

❌ You want an faster display



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $1,499

💲 Walmart | Out of stock

Asus TUF Gaming A15 | $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - That is this versatile gaming laptop's lowest ever price, and it doesn't normally stay at that level for long. If you want to save as much as possible, now's the time to strike. Specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS| 16GB RAM | RTX 4060 | 1TB SSD | Windows 11 Buy it if:

✅ You want good gaming specs

✅ You'll use 165Hz refresh rate

✅ You have a small Steam library



Don't buy it if:

❌ You need more than 512GB

❌ You'd rather invest in a better GPU



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $1,099.99

💲 Walmart | Out of stock

iBUYPOWER RDY Y40RG201 | $2,999 $2,649 at iBUYPOWER

Save $350 - PCs with flagship GPUs like this never dip so low in cost. It's unusual to find an RX 7900 XTX card in a prebuilt anyway, so when combined with the much lower price, it's an impressive offer.



Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU | AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX - 24GB | 32GB DDR5-6000 Kingston RGB RAM | MSI X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI | 2TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 SSD



Buy it if:

✅ You want to play games at 4K

✅ You need plenty of storage space

✅ You'd like a powerhouse gaming PC



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't need top-of-the-range kit

HP Omen 25L | $1,649.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This is pricier than we'd typically recommend a 4060 Ti gaming PC, but the reason this deal stands out is that you don't usually see 32GB of DDR5 and 2TB of SSD included in entry-level machines. Buy it if:

✅ You want lots of storage

✅ You need lots of RAM for content creation tasks

✅ You mainly want to play games at 1440p



Don't buy it if:

❌ You have a 4K monitor

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 | $1,229.99 $1,129.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This is pretty reasonable value, and it's thanks to some decent AMD components. The Ryzen 7 7600 CPU is enough, but the Radeon RX 7600 will give you decent frames per dollar, especially since this is a build from Lenovo, which is a well-known brand in the space.



Buy it if:

✅ You want decent performance for the money

✅ You don't mind paying over a grand with Prime Day around the corner

✅ 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is enough



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd be alright with a lesser-known brand with a cheaper price tag

iBUYPOWER RDY Slate | $1,499 $1,299 at iBUYPOWER

Save $200 - For a gaming PC touting a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 and a capable RTX 4060 Ti, this is at a super reasonable price. If you're looking for a reasonable entry-to-mid-level gaming PC with up-to-date parts, this is a solid choice for the money.



Buy it if:

✅ You're on a budget

✅ You can't wait until Prime Day

✅ You want an affordable DDR5 machine



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're on a smaller budget (Prime Day could bring better deals)

Acer Predator Orion | $1,749.99 $1,549.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This is a really decent price for an RTX 4070 Super build, especially since it's from a well-known brand and it houses 32GB of DDR5. You also get an up-to-date 14th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, not bad for under $1,600.



Buy it if:

✅ You don't mind Acer's proprietary motherboard

✅ You don't mind a loud chassis

✅ You want 32GB of DDR5



Don't buy it if:

❌ You need a quiet PC

4th of July monitors & TVs

Acer KC242Y 23.8-inch | $117.99 $79.99 at Walmart

Save $38 - Want a budget friendly 1080p screen? This offering from Acer just tumbled back to a record low price. It's probably one of the cheapest you'll find this 4th of July, and will perform admirably when hooked up to a handheld like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a reliable 1080p screen

✅ You play using lower spec hardware

✅ You need a screen for a small space



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something bigger than 24-inch

❌ You're using a PS5 or Xbox Series X



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $129.99

💲 Amazon | $89.99

55-inch LG C4 Series OLED evo 4K TV | $1,999.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

Save $503 - And here we are, a record-low to kick-start the 4th of July gaming deals. Seeing as this panel comes from one of the most respected manufacturers in the business, and boasts an impressive refresh rate for gaming, it's an impressive offer.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a reliable brand

✅ You'd like a higher refresh rate for gaming



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd prefer to spend a little less



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $1,599.99

💲 LG | $1,599.99

65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C | $2,799.99 $1,597.99 at Walmart

Save $1,200 - Seeing as the Samsung QN90C is so highly regarded in the tech community (we've seen five-star reviews at the likes of our sister-site, TechRadar), being able to save more than $1K on it for the 4th of July gaming deals isn't an opportunity to miss.



Buy it if:

✅ You want excellent color and quality

✅ You want a very reliable brand



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with cheaper brands



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $1,597.99

💲 Samsung | $1,599.99

65-inch LG Neo LED 4K UT75 | $529.99 $479.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Sure, that's a mere $50 off the sticker price. But elsewhere, this panel is being sold for $699. As such, this discount is a contender this 4th of July.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a big TV for less

✅ You're looking for a reliable brand



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're happy with smaller sizes



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $699

💲 Walmart | $699

4th of July components & storage

Intel Core i5-13600K | $329 $259 at Amazon

Save $70 - Just eight dollars off its lowest-ever price at Amazon, our favorite pound-for-pound CPU is at a great price right now. This i5 punches so far about what you'd expect of a mid-range or entry-level CPU and is all most gamers will ever really need. Buy it if:

✅ You want a DDR5 compatible processor

✅ You want amazing performance for the money

✅ You need a strong processor content creation



Don't buy it if:

❌ You've got the budget for an i7 and want the extra headroom



Price check:

💲 Newegg | $269.99

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD with heatsink | $264.99 $194.99 at Amazon (with coupon)

Save $70 - Want extra storage space on your PS5? This isn't necessarily the best price we've ever seen on Samsung's speedy SSD, but it's still a good deal by all accounts. Buy it if:

✅ You prioritize speed over space

✅ You want a heatsink attached

✅ You want an easy install experience



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want as much storage as possible



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | $204.99

💲 Walmart | $199

4th of July keyboard & mice deals

Corsair K60 Pro TKL keyboard | $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - That may not be the K60 Pro's lowest ever price, but it is aggressively good compared to the deck's average cost.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a small-form keyboard

✅ You're looking for a reliable brand



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a full-size deck



Price check:

💲 Amazon | $79.99

💲 Walmart | $93.82

Razer Viper V2 Pro | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is the price we'd been hoping to see for Prime Day, so it appearing in the 4th of July gaming deals is a very pleasant surprise.



Buy it if:

✅ You want speed and precision

✅ A low weight is a priority

✅ You play competitive games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You need on-the-fly FPI shifting

Corsair K60 Pro TKL keyboard | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Want a cheap gaming keyboard that's still able to deliver the goods? This is a very tempting offer on the Razer Cynosa V2, which is pretty difficult to get hold of these days.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a quiet gaming keyboard

✅ You want to save cash



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather have a mechanical deck



Price check:

💲 Amazon | Out of stock

💲 Walmart | Out of stock

4th of July handheld deals

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - This popular handheld has dipped back to its Black Friday price as part of the 4th of July deals, and I'm certainly not complaining. As mentioned in our 5-star review, it now represents one of the best ways to play.



Buy it if:

✅ You prefer to play with a controller

✅ You can play plugged in most of the time

✅ You want to play as many games as possible



Don't buy it if:

❌ You mainly play Steam games

❌ You want superior fps



Price Check:

💲 Walmart | Out of stock

💲 Amazon | Out of stock

Lenovo Legion Go (Z1 Extreme, 512GB) | $699.99 $619.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - That's not a lowest-ever price for the Lenovo handheld, but it is a lot better than the batting average. If you don't want to risk waiting for potential offers during Prime Day, it's a discount worth considering.



Buy it if:

✅ You want QHD visuals

✅ You like a fast refresh rate

✅ You're looking for PC compatibility



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're only going to play Steam

❌ You're happy to wait until Prime Day



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $628.99

💲 Best Buy | $629.99

Razer Edge | $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - It's $50 short of its lowest ever price, but if you're looking for an Android handheld to use as a makeshift PS Portal or emulation device this 4th of July, the Edge will provide excellent AMOLED visuals and punchy performance.



Buy it if:

✅You want to use cloud streaming

✅You need a Remote Play device

✅You fancy trying some emulation



Don't buy it if:

❌You’ve already got a Portal

❌You’d rather upspend on a handheld PC



Price check:

💲 Razer| $399.99

💲 Best Buy | Out of Stock

4th of July retro deals

THE400 Mini | $119 $102 at Amazon

Save $17 - That's the best saving we've seen on the Atari 400 Mini since it launched, and I can't imagine it'll dip any further than that for the time being.



Buy it if:

✅ You love mini consoles

✅You’re looking to play microcomputer

✅You collect Atari ROMs



Don't buy it if:

❌ You’ve no interest in ‘80s gaming



Price check:

💲 Best Buy | Out of stock

💲 Walmart | Out of stock

4th of July tabletop deals

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Skaventide | $265 $225.99 at Miniature Market

Save $39 - Looking to get into Warhammer's new Age of Sigmar edition? Miniature Market has slashed the price of the Skaventide launch box ahead of release, and you'd be lucky to find it for less.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to get into Age of Sigmar

✅ You're keen to collect Stormcast or Skaven



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't interested in either faction

❌ You'd rather wait for the cheaper starter set



Price check

💲 Games Workshop | $265

MTG Bloomburrow Play Booster Box | $170 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - So far as I can tell, that's the cheapest the Bloomburrow Play Booster Box has ever been... and the thing's not even out yet.



Buy it if:

✅ You want to build your own decks

✅ You're all in on the cute theme



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not fully committed

Want more discounts? Keep an eye out for this year's Prime Day gaming deals, or the upcoming Prime Day PS5 deals.