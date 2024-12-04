I put 300 hours into Inquisition but this massive discount has finally made me want to pick up Dragon Age The Veilguard

While I appreciate the calm after the Black Friday storm, it's always a bit of a downer to no longer have a ton of savings at your fingertips. Especially when there's still a lot of time to go until the holidays. Most of the best deals are either out of stock or have returned to their full price, so Santa has to look elsewhere. However, over in the UK, Amazon has some limited-timed deals that are even better than what Black Friday had to offer.

Dragon Age The Veilguard saw a tasty discount during last month's sale extravaganza, where the latest installment in the series went down to around the £60 mark. For a game that only just released this October, any debut discount was a great sight to behold, but now it's dropped again to just £35.99 at Amazon for a limited time.

Not only is that a saving of £34 for a game that's barely a couple of months old, but it's also almost half-price off. Amazon in the UK went from dropping the price by around £10 to taking off a massive 49%, which almost seems too good to be true. It's also perfect timing as Christmas Day isn't that far away. (If you can believe it or not.) So if you have a Bioware fan in your life who hasn't yet grabbed the latest Dragon Age game, I recommend taking Amazon UK up on this PS5 game deal while you still can.

Should you buy Dragon Age The Veilguard?

I'll admit I haven't yet played Dragon Age The Veilguard for myself. Not because I'm not itching for another incredible Bioware RPG, but because I'm already juggling far too many games as it is. But as much as I want to get through my current backlog, this limited-time UK deal feels incredibly hard to ignore.



I put in a massive 300 hours into Dragon Age: Inquisition, and I didn't even finish all the content the DLC had to offer. On my PlayStation 5 profile, the game proudly sits next to Fallout 4 and Skyrim as my most played games, and I even recently bought it again for another playthrough for my Steam Deck. So seeing The Veilguard, the latest game in the series, for almost half price off has got me hovering over the 'add to basket' button.



It's not just the limited-time discount that has me intrigued either. Our very own Rollin Bishop noted in his Dragon Age The Veilguard review that the game is a "true return to form" giving it almost a full five stars out of five. Rollin praised the fantasy RPG for its "surprisingly satisfying combat mechanics and lovingly crafted narrative arc" which is something I adored from Inquisition. While I appreciate the combat has changed slightly this time around, leaning more into the action and far away from its tactical RPG roots, it nevertheless sounds like another game in the series I will easily sink a ridiculous amount of hours into.



Any discounts on recent 2024 game releases are also great in my eyes. With games being more expensive than ever, and affording these luxuries being harder than ever, big price drops are a treat. Now, I can add Dragon Age: The Veilguard to my PS5 backlog while saving money in the process. All I need to fear is having enough free time to actually play it.



If you've been hesitant about picking up the latest Dragon Age, or know a big Bioware fan in your life, I highly recommend grabbing this while it's still cheaper for a limted time. Just make sure you too have enough hours free to spare.

The biggest sales event of the year may be over but there's still a ton of the best PS5 game deals to take advantage of in time for the holidays.