Hyperkin's new Nintendo Switch Frieren accessories are an anime fan's dream but I have one small problem

All attention may be set on the Nintendo Switch 2, but the current Switch handheld is still alive and kicking. Even after eight years, the Nintendo Switch is still going strong and is home to plenty of brand-new games, and peripherals, including these gorgeous new Hyperkin Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End accessories.

Hyperkin has teamed up with Crunchyroll to unveil this new line of Nintendo Switch accessories based on the fantasy anime series via X/Twitter, and my anime-obsessed heart can't get enough. This is the first set of accessories to come from the brand partnership, consisting of two EVA cases, and two wireless controllers featuring everyone's favorite awkward elf mage.



The two different available designs are stunning - showing protagonist Frieren herself in her adorable glory. While pricing and further details are planned at a "later date" the controller appears to be a re-skin of the brand's existing Pixel Art controller line, and the cases are based on the brand's EVA hard shell carrying cases.

(Image credit: Hyperkin/Crunchyroll)

If the specs remain the same, the Frieren controllers are set to be compatible with not just the Switch and its OLED model, but also with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices. The current lineup of Pixel Art controllers also features an ergonomic form factor, and Bluetooth support up to 30 ft of your gaming console, or platform, of choice. Meanwhile, if previous collabs are any indication, the cases should be available for every available Switch model.



However, while I'm smitten with these designs, and licensed anime merch for the Switch isn't anything new, there's one problem - the Switch doesn't have any Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Switch games.



In fact, there's no game adaption of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End on any gaming platform as of writing. In the time since its anime adaption first aired in 2023, and the original manga released back in 2020, the slice-of-life series has only seen mobile collaborations, like its appearance Japanese game Monster Strike held in April last year.



With that in mind, there's nothing Frieren-related to play while you pick up the wireless controller and admire your new swanky anime case. That doesn't mean the accessories aren't some of the best looking Nintendo Switch controllers and cases I've laid my eyes on, but personally, I prefer to have my Switch decked out in accessories based on actual Switch games I can play.

(Image credit: Future)

Right now, my Tears of the Kingdon OLED Switch is sitting protected in the PDP Slim Travel Link 8-Bit case. Before that, I had a Splatoon 2 case and matching Joy-Con covers that I imported from Japan. So as an avid Frieren manga reader, and someone who's watched the first season of the anime more than once, I can't quite help wishing there was a game to go with these new Hyperkin peripherals.

At least you can currently watch the anime series through the Crunchyroll app, which is available for free on the Nintendo eShop. Watching on even the OLED's 7-inch display may not be ideal, but it will mean you can pair your future Frieren accessories with the perfect series to watch.



Regardless, I hope this new collab between Hyperkin and Crunchyroll will mean even more anime Switch accessories on the horizon and more that feel more inspired by the Switch's existing game library. Especially as a Spy x Family controller to use while playing SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories would be a perfect combination.

