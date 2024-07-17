Hurry, this Prime Day lightning deal just dropped one of my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories to a record-low price

Amazon has made me wait for Prime Day deals on some of my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories, but a day two lightning offer has just kicked one of the big dogs down to a record-low price. The Genki Covert Dock Mini has been a mainstay in my Switch travel kit, and it's now cheaper than ever.

The 20W dock / charger is available for just $39.99 at Amazon right now (was $49.99). That's a $10 discount on an already cheap accessory, but one that knocks it further down the price scale than I've ever seen. This adapter has only ever hit $44.99 in previous sales, so this is a rare treat.

There is a caveat here - you'll need to move fast. Prime Day lightning deals don't last forever, and this one's already 13% claimed at the time of writing. Sure, some offers can stick around at that position for a few hours - but the Covert Dock Mini is a popular piece of kit, and the competition's going to be fierce for this one. It's one of the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals I've seen so far - if you can get there in time.

If you want a little more juice, though, I'd point you to the Genki Covert Dock proper. It's on sale for 20% off at Amazon right now (down to $47.99, was $59.99) but boosts your specs considerably.

Prime Day's best Nintendo Switch deals

Genki Covert Dock Mini | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This offer is already 13% claimed at the time of writing so it's not going to last forever, but if you're on top of Amazon's lightning deals you're in for a treat here. The Genki Covert Dock Mini has just plummeted to a record-low price at Amazon, going below $45 for the first time. Buy it if: ✅ You travel with your Switch regularly

✅ You want to play docked wherever you are

✅ You need a new charger anyway Don't buy it if: ❌ You need a full 45W model

❌ You also want an extra USB-A port

Genki Covert Dock | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - You can also save 20% on the full 45W model at Amazon, with a $12 discount taking us to a fantastic $47.99 sale price. That's a rare saving, and it's the better buy for anyone after more juice. Buy it if: ✅ You also want to use a wired controller

✅ You want faster 45W charging speed

✅ You have the space Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want too much bulk

Should you buy the Genki Covert Dock Mini?

(Image credit: Future)

The Mini is the smaller, cheaper, version of the full-fat Genki Covert Dock, but it's still a powerful piece of tech to have in your arsenal. It essentially works as a fully portable dock, so you can play on pretty much any big-screen you find. I mostly use it while travelling, hooking up to hotel TVs or even my friend's displays with just spare HDMI and USB-C cables. I also use it around the house day to day, though - it functions just fine as an extra charger and stops me from unplugging my main dock when I want to play on a monitor upstairs.

There's a but here. The Mini version does drop a few key specs of the newer Genki Covert Dock. The larger model treats us to full 45W charging, an extra USB-A slot for a controller, and it's capable of 4K60Hz HDMI output. Considering it's only $8 more than the Mini right now, it's the better buy overall - though it will add a larger footprint to your carry case.

We're also rounding up all the Prime Day gaming deals you need to know about, as well as the biggest Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Steam Deck deals for more.