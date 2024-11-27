Hey horror nerds, did you know there are new terrifyingly good Evil Dead and Halloween games? Well you do now - and you can grab them for less this Black Friday

There are plenty of games based on well-known horror movies. But did you expect a double-bill of retro style games based on both Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead in 2024? Me neither. That's why as a big horror buff I was pleasantly surprised with this RetroRealms release, and had to add it to my ever-growing horror collection as soon as possible.



Now any fellow horror fans can also pick up Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature for just $29.99 at Amazon, a saving of $20 off its MSRP of $49.99. At full price, this RetroRealms title isn't as pricey as some AAA games out there. But what makes this deal extra special is that you're essentially getting two games in one, and this is the lowest it's ever been so far.

This horror fan dream of a collection includes a double whammy of a side-scrolling hack-and-slash fun based on the Ash vs Evil Dead and Halloween franchises. Each game is oozing with gorgeous 16-bit styled sprite work and a ton of easter eggs only a true horror fan will truly appreciate. There's even a pack of physical collectible trading cards included, making this one dreadfully good Black Friday deal.

Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - This Black Friday isn't afraid to discount brand-new games like Halloween and Ash vs the Evil Dead, which is now 40% off at Amazon. With this deal not only do you save $20 off its MSRP of $49.99, but you also get two games in one and some physical collectible cards too. Buy it if: ✅ You're a horror fan

✅ You love the Evil Dead franchise

✅ You love the Halloween franchise

✅ You enjoy side-scrolling hack-n-slash Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't enjoy 16-bit-inspired games

❌ You've never seen a Halloween or Evil Dead film Price check: Best Buy: $29.99 | Walmart: $32.13



UK: £34.99 at Amazon

Should you buy Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature?

What especially blew me away with this double-feature of games, was its presentation. Instead of just a boring menu to select the games, you're instead popped into a realistic abandoned arcade, with the two games represented as cabinets standing in the hallway before you. To actually play them you have to approach them, just as you would an actual arcade. There are also some additional cabinets covered up, likely a hint at even more RetroRealm goodness to come.



After playing some levels from both the Ash vs Evil Dead and Halloween machines, you can make your way through a little room adorned with an old TV and videotapes. Each of these tapes features behind-the-scenes footage development footage, including an insight into how the iconic Halloween music was transformed into a dancy beat for the game's OST.



After watching through these tapes, you can make your way through the rest of the arcade. There stands big museum-like plinths where any collectibles gathered in both games will be represented. For the most part, there isn't too much to be found in the arcade, but it's a set dressing I mega appreciate as a fan of not just old arcade games, but horror as a whole. I even tried leaving the arcade itself, which is boarded up, and instead received an 'At Least You Tried...' trophy.



It's little easter eggs like that that make Halloween & Ash vs Evil Dead an easy recommendation for me, especially while it's just $29.99 at Amazon. Better yet, picking up the game physically also gets you a pack of official trading cards, and I know you horror fans like your collectibles.

