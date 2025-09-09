This $28 Switch 2 headset is selling out fast, and I'm not surprised in the slightest

Turtle Beach launched the Airlite Fit Wired gaming headset for the Nintendo Switch 2 on September 3, and stock has been dwindling ever since.

It's not the only Switch 2 compatible gaming headset available, but its cheap $27.99 / £19.99 price point and stylish Switch 2 branding is probably behind its low stock - especially when it's the first pair of cups to take advantage of the new handheld branding.

After spending some time with the new Airlite Fit, I can see why it's been high in demand. It's not the most feature-full option out there, but its stylish design, comfortable fit, and great audio quality despite its cheap price have made it a new contender for the best budget Switch headset available in my eyes - I just wish its stock was as full as its sound.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Nintendo Switch 2 headset | $27.99 at Best Buy

Turtle Beach has re-launched the Airlite Fit for the new Nintendo Switch 2. This wired gaming headset comes equipped with 40mm speakers, a bi-directional flip-to-use microphone, and a black, red, and blue design that matches up perfectly with the Nintendo handheld's aesthetic. UK: £19.99 at Amazon

I'm not gonna type away and pretend this $27 headset produces the best sound in the world, but I was still taken aback by how balanced and crisp games like Mario Kart World sounded through the rounded ear cups once I hooked them up via the 3.5mm headphone jack port.

Even after I spent a good few hours driving around in free roam, I found myself keeping the cups on my head to listen to the game's groovy jazz soundtrack, as they sounded that lovely.

The 40mm speakers never produced a distorted or muffled sound, like I've experienced with other $30 wired headsets in the past. Every low, mid, and high range frequency was given special care and sounded incredibly balanced.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I just wish they got a little louder. Even after tinkering around with the Switch 2 settings, the Airlite Fit always sounded a bit too quiet for my liking. These cheaper headsets are typically aimed towards younger players, so that's probably a good thing.

I come from a music background, and it was drilled into me from day one of my degree that you should never have your headphones too loud, as it can be detrimental to your ear health, especially from a young age. However, I still think even the youngest of Nintendo fans would benefit from a little extra volume.

Its audio volume may be a bit of a letdown, but the quality of its build and design definitely is not. I'm a real big fan of the aesthetics of this headset, not just because I prefer perfectly rounded cups above all other shapes, but because its charcoal black colorway with red and blue accents perfectly matches my Switch 2.

It's also pretty comfortable, which was a big surprise. Like the Ghost Purple Airlite Fit, there isn't a huge amount of dense foam on either cup, so I wasn't expecting a whole lot of comfort if I'm honest. However, it was very easy to forget it was on my head after a few minutes, and the headband is adjustable for a better fit.

So often, cheaper headsets will be extremely tight to wear as they're designed for kids' heads and kid heads only. I'm happy to say that this even managed to fit my massive Scottish noggin', although I'd maybe recommend glasses wearers look elsewhere as there was a noticeable bit of pressure against the frames of my own after a few hours spent with Donkey Kong Bananza.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The headset isn't that feature-full, but it does at least also provide a flip-to-use microphone. The microphone doesn't have a foam coating to dampen harsh sounds, so it's not to the level I'd recommend for chatting away for hours with pals on Discord, but it gets the job done.

My voice still sounded okay through the mic and better than your average cheap pair of cups. If you have a little Ninty fan in your life who wants to chat away to friends via the new GameChat feature, I'd easily recommend the Airlite Fit if you want to keep your gaming accessory budget low, but still want the reassurance that their friends can make out what they're saying.

In fact, right now, I'd recommend the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit to anyone after a less than $50 Switch 2 headset for their kids or even just for themselves. That is, if you can find it in stock.

