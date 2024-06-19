You can now grab the Lenovo Legion Go for a record-low price, but I’d check out the Asus ROG Ally first

The Lenovo Legion Go is no longer one of the most expensive handhelds out there, and it’s all thanks to a new record-low discount. At under $600, it’s not that much more of an investment than the Asus ROG Ally, not to mention it boasts a larger QHD screen with a faster 144Hz refresh rate. That said, I’d still check out the Ally first before settling on the 8.8-inch Steam Deck rival, as my hands-on experience tells me some players will prefer the former.

If you head over to Amazon, you’ll find the Lenovo Legion Go for $579.99 thanks to a 17% discount. At full price, the best gaming handheld contender will set you back $699.99, and while this isn’t the first discount we’ve come across, previous offers only managed to bring it down to the $600 mark. Not too shabby considering the Asus ROG Ally is currently down to $549.99 at Best Buy (was $699.99), meaning you’re only spending $30 more for a higher resolution screen and quirky features like removable gamepads. Sounds like a no-brainer, right? Well, not quite, as my time testing the portable hammered home that there’s more to portable Steam machines than impressive specs.

Before I elaborate on why I’d consider other handhelds before the Lenovo Legion Go, it’s worth noting that UK players can grab one for £599 at Amazon (down from £699.99). This is the first time the portable PC has dipped below the £600 mark, and it’s a nice price to pay for something that’ll run the latest games at 1080p.

Lenovo Legion Go | $699.99 $579.98 at Amazon

Save $120.01 - Now down to a new record-low, this Legion Go offer brings the handheld within touching distance of the ROG Ally’s cheapest price. Previous discounts brought Lenovo’s portable PC to $599.99, but this is the cheapest we’ve spotted the device for in 2024. Buy it if: ✅ You want on-the-go QHD visuals

✅ You prefer a faster refresh rate

✅ You're looking for full PC compatibility Don't buy it if: ❌ You're only going to play Steam games

❌ You aren't fussed about resolution

❌ You'd prioritize controls UK price: £699 £599 at Amazon Price Check: Lenovo $629.99 | Best Buy $629.99

Lenovo Legion GO vs Asus ROG Ally - which handheld should you buy?

The central theme that runs through my Lenovo Legion Go review is that it feels like a handheld by a laptop maker. Yes, technically that’s exactly what it is, but unlike with the Asus ROG Ally, it feels like it focuses far too much on flamboyant specs than crucial elements like ergonomics and form factor. The result is a machine that is technically impressive but feels more like a prototype than something the Steam Deck OLED should worry about.

That’s not to say the Lenovo Legion Go is a bad handheld, and plenty of players out there will vibe with what it offers. You’re getting a 1600p screen and faster 144Hz refresh rate that’ll help smaller indie games and classic capers look incredible, but you’ll inevitably need to dial things back to at least 1080p when playing modern releases. Some of you also might like the idea of having detachable Joycon-inspired gamepads, and one of them even doubles up as a gaming mouse alternative. I’m not in that camp and very much prefer the extra attention to ergonomics found in the ROG Ally’s buttons

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion Go vs Asus ROG Ally Specs Lenovo Legion Go Asus ROG Ally CPU AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme GPU AMD RDNA 3 AMD RDNA 3 RAM 16GB LPDDR5-6400 16GB LPDDR5-6400 Storage 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD (2230) 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD (2230) Display 8.8-inch IPS 1600p 144Hz 7-inch IPS 1080p 120Hz Battery 49.2Wh 40Wh Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Weight 854g 608g

My advice should be used as a tool rather than a direct instruction, as while I’d recommend buying a ROG Ally over a Legion Go, its new record-low price helps it stand out as a decent option. For all its faults, it’s well worth considering over something like the MSI Claw (an $800 handheld that struggles to keep up with the Steam Deck) and it’ll pack a similar punch to upcoming handhelds like the Zotac Zone thanks to its AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU.

Not vibing with either Lenovo or Asus’ handheld? You’ll find some more portable PC offers below to consider. Those of you craving some classic console action will also want to check out this Game Boy Color AMOLED touchscreen mod, as it arms Nintendo’s ‘90s console with OLED superpowers.

