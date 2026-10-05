The GTA 6 guide to Prime Day: every discounted TV, controller, headset and gadget you need when you visit Leonida

You may not have heard, because no-one's talking about it, but a certain GTA 6 is coming out in just six weeks. But if you're excited to jump into the world of Leonida, you don't want to rest on your laurels. If any game is deserving of a set-up upgrade, it's GTA VI.
Luckily, it's Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (well, technically they begin on October 6, but we're already seeing some early sales). This is Amazon's regular discount season, in which numerous brands offer reductions on their kit, and naturally gaming hardware often enjoys some of the best price-cuts of them all. Here are some of our favorite gaming gadgets that'll serve GTA 6 well, all discounted at the time of writing.
Prime Day TV deals for GTA 6
One of the best gaming TVs will do justice to GTA 6's visual fidelity. We all know about Rockstar's attention to detail, and you don't want to miss features and design decisions just because your screen isn't up to snuff.
Prime Day controller deals for GTA 6
Knowing Rockstar, you're going to be playing GTA 6 for literally hundreds of hours, so you'll want a controller that's durable and comfortable. No bargain-bin option will do, these are the best PS5 controllers and best Xbox Series X controllers currently on sale.
Prime Day projector deals for GTA 6
TVs aren't the only way to view GTA 6, and the best gaming projector will let you plaster it onto the biggest display possible. They're often quite pricey, but several of our top picks are discounted.
Prime Day headset deals for GTA 6
Audio is just as important as visuals, for proper enjoyment of a game, and that'll be no different on GTA 6. The goalposts are slightly different than for the best gaming headset since you won't need voice chat, and wired options likely aren't feasible in most set-ups.
Prime Day storage deals for GTA 6
While Rockstar hasn't announced the GTA 6 storage size, you can guarantee it's going to take a big chunk of your console space. Buying a storage expansion, like one of the best PS5 SSDs or best Xbox Series X hard drives might not be a 'nice extra' but something mandatory for many gamers.
Prime Day sound system deals for GTA 6
You don't need a headset to enjoy your games if you don't live alone. The best gaming sound system will create the perfect room-filling sound to enjoy GTA 6, whether you'd prefer speakers or a soundbar.
We're also bringing you October's Prime Day PS5 deals live as they happen.