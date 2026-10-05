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The GTA 6 guide to Prime Day: every discounted TV, controller, headset and gadget you need when you visit Leonida

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A sign saying &#039;Big Savings&#039; next to artwork from GTA 6, a HyperX headset, a Samsung TV and a Razer gaming controller.
(Image credit: Future / Rockstar / HyperX / Samsung / Razer)
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You may not have heard, because no-one's talking about it, but a certain GTA 6 is coming out in just six weeks. But if you're excited to jump into the world of Leonida, you don't want to rest on your laurels. If any game is deserving of a set-up upgrade, it's GTA VI.

Luckily, it's Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (well, technically they begin on October 6, but we're already seeing some early sales). This is Amazon's regular discount season, in which numerous brands offer reductions on their kit, and naturally gaming hardware often enjoys some of the best price-cuts of them all. Here are some of our favorite gaming gadgets that'll serve GTA 6 well, all discounted at the time of writing.

Prime Day TV deals for GTA 6

One of the best gaming TVs will do justice to GTA 6's visual fidelity. We all know about Rockstar's attention to detail, and you don't want to miss features and design decisions just because your screen isn't up to snuff.

LG OLED G5, 65-inch
Save $200
LG OLED G5, 65-inch: was $2,199.99 now $1,999.99 at Amazon

We rate LG's G4 as our favorite gaming TV, and this is the newer model. Being relatively new, the discounts are limited, but $200 off this large set is nothing to turn your nose down at. At the moment, the 65-incher is the only discounted set, but more could be reduced during Prime Day proper.

UK: £2,099.99 at Amazon

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Hisense U7 55-inch
Save $94.26
Hisense U7 55-inch: was $694.25 now $599.99 at Amazon

Hisense TVs usually take the top spots of our budget round-ups, and while our absolute favorite model isn't discounted, this more advanced mini LED set is. A 14% discount brings it to just $10 off its lowest-ever price. Larger models are discounted too: the 65-inch and 75-inch versions are both half price, to their lowest-ever costs, though still cost more than the 55-inch version.

UK: £1,799 £1,299 at Amazon

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Samsung QLED Q8F
Save $200
Samsung QLED Q8F: was $497.99 now $297.99 at Amazon

Samsung makes our favorite QLED sets, and while this 32-inch model isn't from our top-rated line, it still uses the company's tech. As a bonus, it's quite cheap, and the $200 saving makes that even better. If you want a small TV for GTA 6, this is the one to get.

UK: £377.97 at Amazon (for 43-inch)

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Prime Day controller deals for GTA 6

Knowing Rockstar, you're going to be playing GTA 6 for literally hundreds of hours, so you'll want a controller that's durable and comfortable. No bargain-bin option will do, these are the best PS5 controllers and best Xbox Series X controllers currently on sale.

Xbox Wireless gaming controller
Save $16
Xbox Wireless gaming controller: was $64.99 now $48.99 at Amazon

While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on Microsoft's official game controllers, it's still nice uncommon to see them reduced. The cheapest model is the white one, though several other styles are available discounted too like Pulse Red and Storm Breaker.

UK: £52.95 at Amazon

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Nacon Revolution 5 Pro
Save $50
Nacon Revolution 5 Pro: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

One of our favorite PS5 controllers is the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, a premium pick which is currently 25% off. While that's not the cheapest it's gone, we haven't seen it go near its all-time low price in a while. Note: different color options are discounted to varying degrees, but the arctic and green camo models are the cheaper ones at the time of writing.

UK: £140 at Amazon

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Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
Save $32
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro: was $199.99 now $167.99 at Amazon

We rate the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro as one of our favorite Pro-tier Xbox controllers, and it's enjoying a $32 discount ahead of Prime Day. Again, that's not the cheapest it's ever sold for, but it's still a modest saving on a premium controller.

UK: £174.99 £199.99 at Amazon

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Prime Day projector deals for GTA 6

TVs aren't the only way to view GTA 6, and the best gaming projector will let you plaster it onto the biggest display possible. They're often quite pricey, but several of our top picks are discounted.

Sony Bravia Projector 7
Save $3,000
Sony Bravia Projector 7: was $9,998 now $6,998 at Amazon

Our favorite 4K projector doesn't come cheap, but that's why this 30% discount is so important. It's actually the cheapest we've seen the Bravia 7 go, by at least $800, so if you've got the money, you're getting a bargain.

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Anker Nebula X1
Save $500
Anker Nebula X1: was $2,999 now $2,499 at Amazon

If you're not buying a separate audio device, the Nebula X1 is one to watch, because we rate it as the best projector for audio. It's $50 cheaper than its past best price, and it's designed for outdoor use as well as indoor.

UK: £2999 at Amazon

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BenQ W4100i
Save $500
BenQ W4100i: was $2,999 now $2,499 at Amazon

Another projector for the same price as the Anker comes from BenQ, which makes some of our favorite, and the W4100i is rated as our best for single-player gamers. It has some of the best visual features and connectivity of any projector we've tested, but the latency isn't the best.

UK: £3,499.99 at Amazon

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Prime Day headset deals for GTA 6

Audio is just as important as visuals, for proper enjoyment of a game, and that'll be no different on GTA 6. The goalposts are slightly different than for the best gaming headset since you won't need voice chat, and wired options likely aren't feasible in most set-ups.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni
Save $40
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Our absolute favorite gaming headset isn't cheap, even with this discount which brings it to its lowest-ever price. But it's the ultimate in personal gaming audio, so if your budget can reach, it's well worth picking up. Just note, only the blue option is reduced.

UK: £349.99 at Amazon

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SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X
Save $20
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Another SteelSeries pick, the much more affordable Arctis Nova 5X is our favorite gaming headset for consoles. This discount isn't massive, but it's applied to the Xbox, PS5 and PC makes of the headset, and comes with a USB-C dongle to easily get high-quality audio.

UK: £129.99 £99.98 at Amazon

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HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
Save $91
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless: was $199.99 now $108.99 at Amazon

We love the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless because of its massive battery life; lasting 300 hours, you (probably) won't need to charge it once throughout your GTA 6 run. But with this sizeable discount, it's back down to its lowest-ever price, making it a fairly affordable option.

UK: £189.99 £139.99 at Amazon

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Prime Day storage deals for GTA 6

While Rockstar hasn't announced the GTA 6 storage size, you can guarantee it's going to take a big chunk of your console space. Buying a storage expansion, like one of the best PS5 SSDs or best Xbox Series X hard drives might not be a 'nice extra' but something mandatory for many gamers.

Western Digital OEM Gamer 256GB
Western Digital OEM Gamer 256GB: was $74.99 now $67.89 at Amazon

Many of our favorite gaming SSDs are from Western Digital, but not many of its range have discounts. One exception is this 256GB option you'll have to install yourself. That's not much space, but it'll almost definitely cover GTA 6, and SDD deals are few and far between.

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Seagate Portable Hard Drive 2TB
Save $30
Seagate Portable Hard Drive 2TB: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

This is a HDD so it won't be for everyone, but it is our favorite budget option, so if you don't need speed it's ideal. Seagate's current deal brings the 2TB model down to the price of the 1TB one.

UK: £156.15 at Amazon

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Prime Day sound system deals for GTA 6

You don't need a headset to enjoy your games if you don't live alone. The best gaming sound system will create the perfect room-filling sound to enjoy GTA 6, whether you'd prefer speakers or a soundbar.

Q Acoustics M20 HD
Save $149.20
Q Acoustics M20 HD: was $878.20 now $729 at Amazon

Our overall favorite sound system for gaming is the Q Acoustics M20 HD, which works just as well for either console (as it does for your TV or PC). It's enjoying a rare discount down to what seems to be its lowest price so far, so grab that $150 saving while you can.

UK: £319 at Amazon

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Yamaha SR-B40A
Save $100
Yamaha SR-B40A: was $399.95 now $299.95 at Amazon

Yamaha makes our top-rated gaming soundbar. While this is a slightly different model, its discount of $100 makes it a more tempting buy. It comes with an extra subwoofer, to offer GTA 6 (as well as movies, TV shows or games) a nice hearty boost.

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We're also bringing you October's Prime Day PS5 deals live as they happen.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Contributing Writer

Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.

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