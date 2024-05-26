Miss physical gaming? I use this handheld to fulfil my retro cartridge cravings

I’m a ‘90s child, so it perhaps makes sense that I’ve got a preference for physical gaming. That’s not to say I don’t benefit from digital convince, and it’d be a bit daft to deny it as a Steam Deck fan. Still, I truly miss being able to go out and buy a brand-new game without having to mess with updates, downloads, and storage shenanigans. However, there is a handheld that provides just that in 2024, and soon it’ll even run one of my favorite Steam games of the year from a cartridge.

If you’ve already checked out my best gaming handheld roundup, you might already be aware of the Super Pocket. If not, it’s an adorable, Game Boy-shaped portable by the creators of the Evercade, and it has access to the same ecosystem of classic capers. Love arcade action and platformers from yesteryear? This device more than has you covered, and it’s effectively a whole platform that’s the price of one new Switch game.

At full price, the Super Pocket comes in at $59.99 / £49.99, but you can grab one for slightly less at Amazon for $55.49 just now. That’s beside the point, as I’d be happy to pick this portable up without any sort of discount applied. You don’t even have to pick up any games for it right away, as the yellow Capcom and Green Taito versions both come with a themed library of built-in classics,

Super Pocket (Capcom Edition) | $59.99 $54.49 at Amazon

Save $5.50 - The Evercade handheld is slightly cheaper at Amazon right now, and while it has dropped below $50 briefly in the past, it’s still worth picking up even at full price. The Capcom version has 12 classics built-in, so you won’t even have to pick up new cartridges right away. Buy it if:

✅You want an offline gaming machine

✅You miss game cartridges

✅You’re looking to collect games



Don't buy it if:

❌You’ve got your own ROM collection

❌You’d rather use something bigger Also available:

Super Pocket (Taito Edition) - $58.99 at Amazon

Should you buy the Super Pocket?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I’ve used countless retro handhelds over the years, and the Super Pocket made a big impression on me in 2023. It takes the foundations maintained by its chunkier sibling, the Evercade EXP, and builds an affordable, authentic platform for exploring old-school favorites and even newer Indie releases. In an age where the big console titans are edging towards digital only, the idea of picking up physical games for a pocket-sized system is truly comforting. Not to mention it aids video game preservation, as no one will be able to snatch your carts from you after some sort of licensing disagreement.

It’s also worth hammering home that the Super Pocket isn’t just for 2D oldies, as it’ll soon have the Tomb Raider Trilogy as part of its collection. Naturally, you won’t be playing the Remastered versions on a device this small, but you’ll be able to enjoy those iconic PS1-era graphics we’ve all come to love. Lara’s debut on the handheld effectively sets the stage for 3D games on Evercade consoles, and that’s wild considering the Pocket costs under $50. I challenge you to find a cheap emulation device that can run PlayStation games without at least some hiccups.

Of course, if you’re the kind of player who doesn’t want clutter in their house, the Super Pocket might not be for you. Bulky boxes complete with manuals and inserts deserve a nice shelf to live on, and not every handheld fan will enjoy having piles of games lying around. That said, you don’t have to have a huge collection to make the most of this Evercade device, and I reckon there are a few older family members out there who’d love this portable with a few carts as a gift.

If you’d rather enjoy a bigger screen and better specs, you’ll find a few different options below, including different Evercade models with a bit more oomph.

