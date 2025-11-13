I'm not being funny, but you'll have a Steam Machine at home if you grab this docking station for Valve's handheld

Before you start angrily typing, I'm not saying forget about the new Steam Machine and buy Valve's handheld instead. Yes, both devices will feel pretty similar to use thanks to SteamOS, but the console-rivalling cube is naturally going to pack far more of a gaming punch.

What you might want to consider, however, is finally picking up one of my best Steam Deck dock picks if you've already got a handheld PC. For $31.99 at Amazon right now, you can grab a Baseus 6-in-1 docking station and put together a "try before you buy" setup that'll give you a glimpse of what's to come with the new Steam Machine.