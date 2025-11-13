I'm not being funny, but you'll have a Steam Machine at home if you grab this docking station for Valve's handheld

News
By published

Like a prelude to Valve's new cube.

Hand holding controller infront of LG OLED TV with Steam Deck OLED conneted via Baseus docking station.
(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Before you start angrily typing, I'm not saying forget about the new Steam Machine and buy Valve's handheld instead. Yes, both devices will feel pretty similar to use thanks to SteamOS, but the console-rivalling cube is naturally going to pack far more of a gaming punch.

What you might want to consider, however, is finally picking up one of my best Steam Deck dock picks if you've already got a handheld PC. For $31.99 at Amazon right now, you can grab a Baseus 6-in-1 docking station and put together a "try before you buy" setup that'll give you a glimpse of what's to come with the new Steam Machine.