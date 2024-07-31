Ayaneo just launched two new Game Boy handhelds, but they’ll run far more than the classics

Ayaneo has two new handhelds that pay homage to the Game Boy, and they’re now available to pre-order. Just like the portable gaming company’s other devices, both its DMG and GBA Micro-inspired consoles come with a premium price tag, but they could be well worth the investment for emulation enthusiasts.

Dubbed the Ayaneo Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro, both Android devices draw clear inspiration from two historic best gaming handheld contenders. In case you’re not in the know, ‘DMG’ is the official name of Ninty’s OG brick, while the latter device is a tribute to the last Game Boy Advance model. However, rather than taking the cheap and cheerful clone approach like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus, these consoles boast pretty extraordinary specs that should bring the absolute best out of your old favorites.

If you’re looking to stick with proper old-school vibes, the Ayaneo Pocket DMG starts at $341 at Indiegogo, while the Pocket Micro kicks off at $190. Just like when the Ayaneo 2S first launched on the platform, we’re looking at early bird prices, as those of you who wait until both arrive in October will be looking at respective $451 and $220 MSRPs.

There’s admittedly quite a big price difference between the two versions, but that’s perhaps understandable when you realize the DMG is rocking an OLED display and Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 APU. The cheaper Micro model opts for a more low-key IPS screen and a Helio G99 processor, which should still be able to emulate GBA games at x4 resolution among other retro consoles. Plus, the cheaper version wears a pretty sweet aluminum shell, so it’s still going to feel like a premium portable.

Two Game Boy homage handhelds with a twist

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

Ayaneo knows how to cater to different types of handheld fans with its devices, and its new Pocket range covers a lot of ground. Powerhouse Android users looking for punchy performance and elevated specs will no doubt be tempted by the DMG model, especially since it’s one of the only portables in this format to rock a 3.92-inch OLED display running at 1240 x 1080.

On top of that, the Pocket DMG comes with features that rival even the most expensive handhelds. For starters, the top-end model wields 1TB storage and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, which will set you back a whopping $592. That said, all tiers come armed with a chonky 6.000mAh battery and a hall-effect joystick, meaning you won’t miss out on elevated features. Rather than targeting those who simply want to play Game Boy games with a pretty screen, this version honestly feels like a Razer Edge alternative, one that offers all the convenience of Android in a more authentic retro-feeling package.

(Image credit: Ayaneo)

That’s not to say the Pocket Micro isn’t targeting premium players too, but I reckon it’ll appeal more to any of you eyeing up Anberbic devices. Hall-effect sticks and that machined aluminum body help set it apart from other options out there, not to mention it still wields far beefier specs than cheap alternatives, maxing out with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $250. I’m not sure how many retro players will actually need that much oomph for running most classic consoles, and I think the option is there to satiate those of you who like messing around with Android.

Ultimately, both these portables can handle far more than just your classic Game Boy collection, and premium design choices mean they make for a killer collector’s piece. We’ll hopefully be able to get hands-on with these handheld homages soon and give you a better idea of who they cater to, as well as whether they’re worth picking up over more authentic FPGA consoles like the Analogue Pocket and upcoming ModRetro Chromatic.

