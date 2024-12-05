After 18 months, I've finally found a daft handheld that rivals the Tetris Mcnugget - a drumstick KFC Tamagotchi that's hungry for chicken
Kentucky friend chicken.
I'm pretty sure no one asked for a KFC Tamagotchi that lives in a tiny drumstick handheld. That isn't going to stop me from loving the fact it now exists, and while I get that it's a cheap promo device in the same vein as the Tetris McNugget, you can rest assured I'm going to get one in for a full review.
Originally starting off as an App and website promotional item, the Tamagotchi-inspired handheld will soon be available in KFC stores across Spain. Dubbed the "Eduardochi", the virtual pet comes in at just €3.99, so about $4 for anyone in the US immediately trying to find one online. Since the devices are fresh out the frier after launching December 3, you're unlikely to find one for that cheap at eBay yet, but watch this space.
If it's a good look at the arguably cursed KFC Tamagochi you seek, there's a YouTube video that'd put Apple's marketing to shame. By that, I mean it draws influence from the iPhone 16 reveal trailer a few months back, which makes sense considering we're talking about a life-changing piece of tech. My Spanish is a little rusty, but the clip proudly highlights the gadget's four buttons, non-backlit screen, and built-in keychain. I mean seriously, did the KFC marketing folks make this thing to lure me?
Again, I will prioritize getting the KFC Tamagochi in for full benchmarking and performance analysis. That's unless Valve drops a successor to the Steam Deck OLED, then it'll be my second biggest priority. But, ahead of any potential review, I had to find out two things — why the thing is called Eduardo and what its packaging looks like in the flesh.
It turns out that Eduardo is a meme, one that KFC cooked up itself. Just like most daft things in life, the gag originates from the fast food chain's Twitter account where it previously posted pictures of fried chicken with random Spanish names underneath.
make #eduardo great againMarch 3, 2021
As for the packaging, I was able to get a look at it through eBay listings. It's not quite as pleasing as the Tetris Mcnugget's faux six-piece box, particularly since it also contained stickers. That said, Eduardochi doesn't miss a beat in terms of vibes, hitting all the same notes as the original Japanese Tamagotchi and knock-offs from my childhood.
If you've ever wanted to feed your own sentient chicken drumstick and clean up its poop, then make sure to check back in for a full KFC Eduardochi review. I'm not exactly sure how I'm going to grab one for less than a Family bucket right now, but since one of my first "reviews" at GamesRadar+ was the Mcnugget handheld, I feel like I have a duty to test this Tamgotchi.
