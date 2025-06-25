Time Crisis is my favorite arcade shooter, so I'm naturally losing it over this upcoming light gun plug and play console

Sometime, somewhere, someone is plotting a new way to play Time Crisis at home using a light gun. That "someone" is Tassei Denki Co, and the Japanese company is set to release a plug-and-play system that'll let you easily play arcade shooters at home on a modern TV.

Dubbed the G’AIM’E: Plug & Play Time Crisis Gun, the system could end up being the best retro console for light gun games specifically, boasting "no complex setups, no workarounds." Largely, it offers up a solution for those of you with a modern gaming TV, as peripherals for the PS1 and Dreamcast will only work with old CRTs, but it's also going to save you thinking about original setups or emulation.

Recreated using the original arcade ROM, the G'AIM'E Time Crisis system at its core is an unassuming black box with two USB-C ports on the front and another on the back alongside an HDMI port. Some subtle Time Crisis logos on the top stop it from looking completely like a cable TV box, but you'll be too busy admiring the included authentic peripherals to care about that.

Just like the original arcade game and home releases of Time Crisis, the G’AIM’E comes with a plastic gun. While I haven't got my grubby mits on the bright blue faux firearm yet, it looks pretty much like the real deal, and it seemingly promises a more accurate experience using AI calibration. The system will apparently detect your TV size and adjust everything dynamically to suit your specific angles and distance from the screen. Better still, the console is also compatible with a pedal, so you'll be able to stomp to reload.

Effectively, the G’AIM’E: Plug & Play Time Crisis should instantly work with your modern TV and keep working even when your guard is lowered. I've got vivid memories of the PS1 version freaking out whenever I'd move the light gun out of view, and even the original cabinet had its fair share of issues. That said, it's maybe not fair of me to dunk on the machine that's still sitting pretty at my local amusements after 30 years of service.

If you've been searching for a way to easily step back into the brown Chelsea boots of one-man-army Richard Miller, or you're just really keen on trying classic light gun games, you'll want to head straight to this project's Kickstarter campaign. The project has already completely smashed its ¥7,000,000 goal, as backers have instead raised ¥46,869,391 (roughly $321,973.97).

That should mean the G’AIM’E: Plug & Play Time Crisis Gun system should become a reality, and there are still a few options you can back ahead of release. The basic pack comes in at ¥12,500 (around $85) and provides the base console, a light gun, and an exclusive keychain. If you're feeling fancy, there's also a "premium" bundle for around $120 that comes with the USB pedal and three extra games: Point Blank, Steel Gunner, and Steel Gunner 2.

I'm personally eyeing up the "ultimate" package since it will include two light guns, the pedal, and a pretty neat diorama. But, my hope is that players can potentially start off with the base pack and expand things gradually to suit their setup, as that's going to help keep costs nice and friendly.

Those of you who are really into light gun games will already know there are modern ways to play Time Crisis. If you've got a PC, the Sinden Lightgun makes for a phenomenal way to both new and old shooters, but setting it up involves messing around with lots of settings. If you'd prefer a proper machine and have cash to splash, there is a full-blown Arcade1Up cabinet for $648 at Amazon, and it's tempting to replace my refrigerator with the 5ft 8" obelisk.

Tassei Denki Co. estimates that the G’AIM’E: Plug & Play Time Crisis Gun system will start shipping in November 2025, so that'll hopefully mean we'll all be saving the president's daughter over the holidays. I'll be looking to put this light gun through its paces and give it a proper review, and that should help you work out whether the setup can properly revive the at-home light gun scene.

