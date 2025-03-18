This foldable mobile controller is now cheaper than the Backbone One, and it has one thing no one else does

Clip it onto your belt like Dwight Schrute's flip-up phone

The front of the Asus ROG Tessen mobile controller
(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

In the last few years, mobile controllers have been coming into a world of their own. If you hate the typical tiny size and awkward connection headaches, there are plenty of new options for you to choose from that feel a bit more like a regular-sized gamepad. The only problem? As they've become bigger, more comfortable, and more advanced, they've lost out on one of their main draws: portability.

The Asus ROG Tessen controller is the solution to this issue though, because even if it's the same size as a Backbone One when you're using it, it folds in half so you can legitimately shove it in a pocket and take it with you. It's currently riding the wave of early Spring deals at Amazon, and as a result, is wearing a price tag of just $89.99. While that still might seem pricey, that's after a $20 discount, and it's still more than $10 under the Backbone.

In fact, that brings it to the same level as the GameSir G8 Galileo when it's at full price, which is currently my top dog in terms of the best mobile controllers. I have to admit though, that the Tessen has one thing that separates it from the pack - beyond its foldable design - and that's its back paddles.

Asus ROG Tessen| $109.99$89.99 at AmazonSave $20

Asus ROG Tessen | $109.99 $89.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Amazon does list this as a Limited-Time deal, so if the Tessen tickles your fancy, don't wait around too long. I haven't seen this controller discounted to this level since December, and right now it's only $1 off its lowest-ever price.

Buy it if:

✅ You want a mobile controller you can take on the go
✅ You like back paddles
✅ You don't mind a smaller controller

Don't buy it if:

❌ The Backbone is too small for your hands
❌ You don't care about the foldable design

UK: £84.99 at Amazon

View Deal

Should you buy the Asus ROG Tessen?

The Asus ROG Tessen from behind, being held by a reviewer

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

I think this gets lost in translation a bit with the best PC controllers, but there is a difference between back "buttons" and back "paddles". Back buttons are the ones we see most of the time. They're integrated buttons usually made of plastic that echo the design of the controller they're on. They can be microswitches, they can be membranes, and sometimes they're really just plastic tops for a small actuator beneath.

Back paddles, on the other hand, are much harder to come by, and you usually only see them on premium options like the DualSense Edge and Elite Series 2. These are slotted into a small magnetic lever and tend to be metallic. They have an ergonomic shape and click in with a really satisfying feel. Strangely, the Asus ROG Tessen controller is the only mobile controller currently out there that has back paddles, and that's one of the main reasons I'd recommend it.

Elsewhere, the controller doesn't do an awful lot to distinguish itself from the other Backbone One controllers, or indeed other imitators like the Scuf Nomad. It has a similar, smaller feel in the hands and its tiny buttons don't really do much for those of us with larger hands who prefer something bulkier to grip - like the Razer Kishi Ultra.

Still, with the Backbone one and Scuf Nomad both as pricier options, this is a fantastic alternative to go for instead, particularly if you use back buttons/paddles often. There's also that foldable bonus to the Tessen as well, which Scuf and Backbone don't have an answer for.

More interested in a gamepad for your console setup? Check out the best PS5 controllers, the best Xbox Series X controllers, and the best PS4 controllers.

Duncan Robertson
Hardware Editor

One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension. Location: UK Remote

