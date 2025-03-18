This foldable mobile controller is now cheaper than the Backbone One, and it has one thing no one else does

In the last few years, mobile controllers have been coming into a world of their own. If you hate the typical tiny size and awkward connection headaches, there are plenty of new options for you to choose from that feel a bit more like a regular-sized gamepad. The only problem? As they've become bigger, more comfortable, and more advanced, they've lost out on one of their main draws: portability.

The Asus ROG Tessen controller is the solution to this issue though, because even if it's the same size as a Backbone One when you're using it, it folds in half so you can legitimately shove it in a pocket and take it with you. It's currently riding the wave of early Spring deals at Amazon, and as a result, is wearing a price tag of just $89.99. While that still might seem pricey, that's after a $20 discount, and it's still more than $10 under the Backbone.

In fact, that brings it to the same level as the GameSir G8 Galileo when it's at full price, which is currently my top dog in terms of the best mobile controllers. I have to admit though, that the Tessen has one thing that separates it from the pack - beyond its foldable design - and that's its back paddles.

Should you buy the Asus ROG Tessen?

I think this gets lost in translation a bit with the best PC controllers, but there is a difference between back "buttons" and back "paddles". Back buttons are the ones we see most of the time. They're integrated buttons usually made of plastic that echo the design of the controller they're on. They can be microswitches, they can be membranes, and sometimes they're really just plastic tops for a small actuator beneath.

Back paddles, on the other hand, are much harder to come by, and you usually only see them on premium options like the DualSense Edge and Elite Series 2. These are slotted into a small magnetic lever and tend to be metallic. They have an ergonomic shape and click in with a really satisfying feel. Strangely, the Asus ROG Tessen controller is the only mobile controller currently out there that has back paddles, and that's one of the main reasons I'd recommend it.

Elsewhere, the controller doesn't do an awful lot to distinguish itself from the other Backbone One controllers, or indeed other imitators like the Scuf Nomad. It has a similar, smaller feel in the hands and its tiny buttons don't really do much for those of us with larger hands who prefer something bulkier to grip - like the Razer Kishi Ultra.

Still, with the Backbone one and Scuf Nomad both as pricier options, this is a fantastic alternative to go for instead, particularly if you use back buttons/paddles often. There's also that foldable bonus to the Tessen as well, which Scuf and Backbone don't have an answer for.

