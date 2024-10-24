My favorite Nintendo Switch accessory is already a bargain but I'm holding out for a record-low price this Black Friday

8BitDo has built a name for itself, being behind some of the best controllers for the Nintendo Switch, and beyond, that anyone can get their hands on. But the Nintendo Switch 8BitDo Wireless Adapter 2 is my instant go-to when thinking about the brand's impressive back catalog. The compact and easy-to-miss accessory plugs right into one of the USB ports on your official Switch dock and turns your old Bluetooth controllers, which are likely collecting dust, into your next favorite Switch accessory.

The 8BitDo Adapter is currently available for $19 on Amazon, and the Switch accessory hasn't budged away from its MSRP over the years, unlike 8BitDo's Ultimate Controllers. Its original price is a good bargain in its own right, especially as the adaptor can transform your old gamepads enough to rival even that of the best Nintendo Switch controllers. However, with Black Friday just around the corner, I'm holding out that the adapter will see a notable discount so more Switch fans can fall in love with the tiny, but impressive accessory, just like I have.

With the Switch 2 right around the corner, not all of us may feel inclined to spend a ton on even more controllers. However, with the notorious dreaded Joy-Con drift being just as prevalent as ever, even at the tail-end of the Switch's lifespan, investment in a new controller is likely a necessity. Especially if you're eager to take your friends down a peg in the recently released Mario Party Jamboree. If, unlike myself, you don't fancy yourself a Switch controller collecting connoisseur, picking up just the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter can give you an influx of new controllers without the hefty price tag. It just so happens so those new controllers are ones you already own.

Should you buy the 8Bitdo Wireless Adapter 2?

The 8BitDo Wireless Adapter 2 may not seem like an important Nintendo Switch accessory to have in your arsenal, but in the whopping 7 years I've owned the Switch, I can't imagine playing games without it. The tiny adaptor can turn your old gamepads, into your new favorite Switch controllers and save you from ordering yet another set of buttons to your ever-growing collection.

Even that old WiiU Pro controller that is likely collecting multiple layers of dust as we speak, is compatible with the adapter. If you've still held off picking up the Switch Pro controller, being turned off by its price tag, your WiiU Pro option is an ideal alternative. The 8BitDo Wireless Adapter's ability to turn my forgotten gamepad into a working set of Switch clickers is what cemented my love for not just the little dongle, but the 8BitDo brand overall. You will have to give up NFC compatibility as the WiiU version doesn't have NFC tech built in, which my amiibo-obsessed self sadly quickly discovered. However, if you don't have a spare $49 for the Switch Pro gamepad, the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter is a no-brainer.

The 8BitDo Adapter 2 works simply by inserting it into one of the USB ports on your Switch dock. I was taken aback by how easy it was to hook up my WiiU Pro, and even my old PS4 Dualshock controller, with my OLED Nintendo Switch. All it took was pressing the small pair button on the adapter, and the pairing button on whatever compatible Bluetooth gamepad I wanted to use, and it was good to go. It's also compatible with the Switch Pro controller and Nintendo Joy-Cons, so you can use it as an alternative to the frustrating Switch controller set up process. For a nice added touch, the adapter even takes after a classic Super Mario brick in design, so it even looks the part when plugged into your Switch.

With its aptly Super Mario aesthetic, you won't lose the dongle any time soon. However, it does come with a small protective cap that I must admit, I haven't seen in a long time. If you're precious about your Switch accessories, it's best to have a storage plan, so you don't lose it, or the adapter when it's not being used. However, if you've accumulated as many old controllers as I have, chances are the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter 2 won't leave your Switch any time soon.

