Logitech G finally announces a new modular wheelbase and pedal set that's more affordable than its $1,000 flagship, but don't expect G923 prices

Sim racing fans are eating well right now, with Thrustmaster, Turtle Beach, and Nacon all launching new wheel and pedal sets recently. Logitech G is finally taking its starting position on the grid now, as it's announcing its first new wheel hub and pedal sets in years. While it's more affordable than the best racing wheels for PC, folks who are hoping for new gear that's a successor in price to the popular G29 series may be disappointed.

The new Logitech G RS50 System is a fully modular setup that combines a new wheel base, pedals, and feeds into the Logitech G RS Wheel Hub that's already in the wild. That means in terms of the actual wheels, there's compatibility with both the RS Round Wheel and RS Track Wheel, with more compatibility likely coming in the future as more wheel variants are released.

Logitech G RS50 System | $699.99 at Logitech

The parts picker on Logitech's website will let you configure the bundle you actually need. If you'd rather have the track wheel, or you want to add a clutch or a gear shifter, the options are open for you. That's the beauty of a modular system.

Compared to the price of the now 10-year-old Logitech G923 and G920, sim racing fans may be disappointed to see a price tag on the entire system counting up to $699.99. On the bright side, it is a lot more affordable than the $1,000 total you'd need to spend on the top-rate Logitech G Pro racing wheel and pedal set. Plus, here, you still get the benefits of a modular system means that you can spread that cost for what you actually need, or add more parts later. The RS50 Wheel Base on its own will cost $349.99, and the new RS50 Pedals will set you back $159.99.

The good news for racers who already own pedals and gear shifters from older Logitech hardware is that, thanks to the Racing Adapter, you can connect them to the new RS50 system and have them work as normal.

There's compatibility for PC and PS5, or PC and Xbox Series X, and depending on your gaming setup, you can mix and match so that you have functionality on all three platforms.

(Image credit: Future / Logitech)

Let's talk features, then. The new RS50 Wheel Base has Direct Drive and Truforce feedback, with a solid 8Nm of torque, which matches up well against the new Thrustmaster T248R and the Revosim Pure Bundle. There's an OLED settings display onboard as well to help you adjust the feel how you like it. For the uninitiated, the RS Wheel Hub is a clever modular middleman that attaches to the wheel base and allows you to have more functionality and customizable buttons at your fingertips, while attaching a wheel that adheres to your style of virtual racing. There are also clever, quick-release catches that make changing your setup much easier.

(Image credit: Future / Logitech)

Logitech has taken great care with this wheel to make it easy to mount to a racing seat or a table/desk, and it ensures that everything you need to mount it will be included in the box. Similarly, the pedals have a clever design that means you can put them on a carpet or against a wall when they're under a desk and they won't slide away from you quite as much.

(Image credit: Future / Logitech)

The pedals themselves have a load cell brake as standard, a Hall effect gas pedal, as well as a modular design so you can customize space between pedals as well as pedal movement and pressure. Annoyingly, there's no clutch pedal included as standard, and Logitech tells me this decision was made based on how a majority of racing sim games and players use pedals these days. You can add a clutch pedal for an additional $44.99.

Alongside this announcement, Logitech is teaming up with McLaren to bring a range of specially designed products to the market. You'll be able to grab the brand's A50X gaming headset in a vibrant orange color, and a new version of the RS Track wheel called the Logitech G RS Formula Wheel McLaren Racing Edition will also be available separately. In a triple-threat partnership with Playseat, the Playseat Formula Instinct is also getting a McLaren version too.

Want to compare the RS50 with what's already on the shelves? Check out the best PS5 steering wheels, the best Xbox steering wheels, and the best PC controllers.