While other brands forget this area of the market exists, Thrustmaster is doubling down with a new flagship racing wheel that's $349

We've seen an influx of new sim racing gear in the last year, but affording it all is getting harder. For many, the only affordable choices now are the older wheels like the popular Logitech G29 family. The strange part is, it feels as though all the brands in this sector are forgetting that not everyone can afford wheel and pedals sets that cost more than $500. The best racing wheels for PC, or any platform, made by Moza, Logitech, Fanatec, and even the new Revosim gear by Nacon, all go well above that $500 mark.

But what all of these brands forget while making the most up-to-date, realistic, flashy racing gear is that a massive proportion of gamers shudder at the thought of an $80 game. For niche hardware, I think things need to be more affordable. On that note, Thrustmaster is doubling down in the right way. One of the best pound-for-pound wheels, the Thrustmaster T248, is getting a brand new model, and it's available for pre-order now for $349.99 / £269.99.

Alright, yes, $349 is still a lot of money to spend on one of the best PS5 steering wheels. But as new racing wheels go, this is a whole lot more reasonable than the ~$900 you might need to fork out for a modular Logitech G Pro wheel base, then the RS Wheel Hub and pedals. And yes, some of you more enthusiast-grade racers out there might pipe up about the more realistic feeling of a non-belt-driven wheel or the versatility that a modular build can provide. But here's the rub: Not everyone needs the most realistic driving feel. Some folks just want a good set of racing wheel features they don't need to remortgage their homes for, and I really admire that Thrustmaster is catering to them when no one else will.

Although it might seem like not a lot has changed from the original Thrustmaster T248, the devil's in the details. There's now a much more premium-looking, sporty design. The wheel itself is covered in a perforated leather, and a darker imitation carbon finish on the faceplate makes it look less like a toy than the previous model.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Thrustmaster) (Image credit: Thrustmaster)

The wheel, designed to be as versatile as possible, won't be as immersive as some of the ones you can swap out on modular wheel bases like the Moza R12, but that might not be an issue for you if you're not looking to specialize in one area of racing. The rounded wheel has a diameter of 11 inches, and with a magnetic, Hall effect, three-pedal set accompanying it, you're going to be set up for a broad range of racing styles.

Thrustmaster says the new wheel bundle is compatible with 40 games on PS5, PS4, and PC. The PlayStation symbol would suggest there's official PlayStation licensing here, but the press release I've been sent makes no hints about an Xbox version in the future. Eventually, the original T248 did migrate from PS5 to Xbox, so maybe this version will do the same in time.

One thing that's had an update from the original T248 is the on-board screen, which this time has a color LCD display. This will help you to track racing metrics like lap times, speed, and engine RPM, but can also be a handy way to change your settings on the fly.

(Image credit: Thrustmaster)

The wheel itself has 25 action buttons and can still provide the same 3.1Nm of torque, and three boost levels can adjust things to your preferences. The pedals will allow for plenty of detail too, since there are 4 adjustable pressure levels.

The Thrustmaster T248R will launch on September 17, but pre-orders are available now. Personally, this is one I think will be a worthwhile buy in a market filled to the brim with expensive rivals.

If we're being brutally honest, has an awful lot changed with this model since the original T248? I'm not so sure, but there's enough of an update that means it feels new, and since it's clinging to the same reasonable price tag, I'm not too bothered. I'm glad Thrustmaster is making a wheel with a solid list of features for drivers who aren't looking to spend a fortune. It's strange to me that the other bigger brands in the space are seemingly leaving this end of the market to squabble over their older offerings.

