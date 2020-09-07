Logitech G923 steering wheel review: "The best value-for-money set-up on the market"

I think sim racing was made for people like me. I don't hold a driving license in real life, but I have always loved racing games: from Ridge Racer on the first PlayStation to now using the best PS4 steering wheels in brand new games of this generation like the F1 and DiRT series, and dipping my toes in the likes of Forza Horizon 3 and Euro Truck Simulator 2. Sim racing with one of the best racing wheels is the perfect way for me to experience something I otherwise wouldn't; it provides the feel of the leather wheel in your hands and the cold metal pedals at your feet that I otherwise wouldn't understand and the Logitech G923 manages to distill that feeling incredibly well.

Of course, it's never going to be perfect though, because a wheel and pedals can't simulate the vehicle chassis and the feel of being in a car unless you fork out a ton of money for a full-blown sim rig. You could pick up a VR headset and a compatible stick shift - something I found would be required to make the most of the Logitech G923 with Euro Truck Simulator 2 - but again, it's not like you're truly there.

Design

(Image credit: Logitech)

Fans of Logitech's previous offerings - the excellent PS4-compatible G29 and the Xbox variant, the G920 (one of the best Xbox One steering wheels) - will notice that the G923 is nearly identical to the G29, bar a few colour differences. The blue highlighted buttons and red outline around the Enter key are gone in favour of an all-black colour scheme, but all the placements are exactly the same. This is true for the three pedals too, though it's not like we were expecting them to switch the clutch and brake. That'd be wild.

It's easy enough to set up: there are tidy sections for the cables to run through; and all it requires is one USB port on your platform of choice, along with one power socket. The pedals run into the wheel, which has two easily adjustable clamps to latch onto a desk. Be wary if you've got a thick desk though because the maximum width is only 3cm.

I tested the PS4/PC version, and in every game tested, the wheel worked right out of the box; no set-up or configuration required. On PC, keys needed mapping, but once you play around with a few different options and practice so as to promote muscle memory, it's a fairly simple job.

Features

(Image credit: Logitech)

On the face of it, the G923 is a minor upgrade to the G29, and you'd be forgiven for wondering why it's worth picking up. The answer to this is simple: TrueForce. This is the name of Logitech's "latest innovation in force feedback technology", which "connects directly to in-game simulation engines and physics to produce higher fidelity, real-time responses". In layman's terms, it's quite simple: TrueForce makes your racing experience feel more realistic.

While that's the only new feature, Logitech has improved upon the closed-loop motor control too, meaning everything is more responsive. Even in games which don't support TrueForce - which is, unfortunately, most of them (more on that in a moment) - the force feedback is so impressive. Expect the wheel to be wrestled out of your grip while you get used to the wheel thanks to the strong torque. Previous quality of life inclusions return for this wheel too: a built-in rev indicator that shows when you're redlining on the wheel itself; and a 24-point selection dial on the Enter button are two examples.

Performance

(Image credit: Logitech)

Since TrueForce is the headline addition and main unique selling point for the G923, many people will be wondering how it actually feels to use. Truth is, if you're looking for immersion, you'll struggle to find much better, especially at the $399.99 / £349.99 price point. Something like a transducer can provide a similar effect through your chair but at a significant extra cost. TrueForce isn't going to improve your performance behind the wheel, but it does enhance the G923 as a true simulator.

Unfortunately, there's always a caveat. At the time of writing, TrueForce is only supported in four games: Assetto Corsa; Grid (2019) - both PS4 and PC - Gran Turismo Sport on PS4; and iRacing on PC. The list of games that support the G923 as an input is incredibly high: the F1 series from 2015 onwards; all the Project Cars games; both Dirt Rally games; WRC 5 onwards; most Forza games; Farming and Euro Truck Simulator; Spintires; and Snowrunner… the list goes on, but we can only hope the TrueForce support list is increased later down the line.

It'd be foolish not to mention the Logitech G Hub software on PC too, because it offers all the customizability and options you could desire with the G923. Everything from the pedal sensitivity to the wheel operating range and audio effects can be adjusted, with numerous per-game profiles available.

A last drawback with the G923 is the lack of handbrake input. In an ideal world, the G923 package would come with a handbrake accessory, along with the Logitech G Driving Force Shifter. Instead, the former doesn't exist and the latter will set you back an extra $50 / £50, give or take. Pressing Circle/B just isn't a great solution when the wheel is shaking in your hands, especially in rally games on dirt or gravel tracks. Not to mention how unnatural it must feel for those who drive in real life and thus know how it feels.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Overall

The Logitech G923 sits in an interesting spot, in that it's cheaper than the equipment most hardcore sim fanatics will have like the Fanatec CSL Elite or Thrustmaster T-GT, but it's dearer than the obvious entry-level kit like the Thrustmaster T150 or anything from Hori.

However, when you consider the features it offers and the overall build quality, this is probably one of the top wheels of recent years, and quite possibly the best value-for-money set-up on the market. You just need to be serious enough about sim racing to drop $400 (and then some if you want the force shifter) on a peripheral, and if you do, you won't be disappointed.