Forget iPad Pro, my favorite gaming tablet just dropped to a new record low price

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 was never going to be cheap - it's a full Intel i9 / RTX 40-Series PC crammed into the chassis of a 13.4-inch tablet. That's going to cost you. Its performance holds up in the portable space, though, and considering its new record-low price makes it considerably cheaper than a 1TB iPad Pro with more features for PC players, anyone on the hunt for a tablet this week should be checking it out.

Amazon has just dropped the $1,749.99 RTX 4050 configuration down to $1,514.99, for a full $235 saving. That's the cheapest price I've ever seen on the 13.4-inch device, a saving that not only beats this year's biggest discounts to date but also knocks last year's Black Friday offers off the table as well. I haven't seen those numbers dip below $1,600 all year - now we're nearly at $1,500.

For reference, the 1TB 13-inch iPad Pro holds a $1,899 MSRP - a rate that generally only ever dips to $1,799. Apple's M4 processor is certainly impressive, but its limited App Store won't have you running Crysis any time soon. If you want to play a full suite of PC games on a slab, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the best gaming tablet on the market, and considering its power it's also one of the best value options this week.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 13.4-inch tablet | $1,749.99 $1,514.99 at Amazon

Save $235 - The Asus ROG Flow X13 has dropped to its lowest price yet at Amazon this week, with the RTX 4050 configuration dipping to $1,514.99. That's a $235 saving considerably improving upon previous offers - I haven't seen this model pass the $1,600 threshold in 2024 so far, and prices generally hover around $1,699. Specs: Intel i9-13900H | Nvidia RTX 4050 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 165Hz QHD display Buy it if: ✅ You want the full Windows treatment

✅ You play lighter games

✅ You want a high quality display Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need to play PC games Price check: Best Buy: $1,749.99 | Walmart: $1,1910

Should you buy the Asus ROG Flow Z13?

(Image credit: Future)

I love tech that does something new, and Asus is usually one of the first brands to lead the bandwagon. While the gaming tablet concept hasn't taken off amongst other manufacturers, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 remains a unique way to play. It's a hybrid device - part touchscreen tablet, part fully fledged gaming laptop when the included keyboard case is attached.

You're going to have a much better time if you consider it as the former. Those who don't need the functionality of a tablet device will find far better value for money in a traditional laptop - you can pick up similar configurations for hundreds of dollars less (though likely with a weaker i7 processor replacing the i9). If you want a tablet that can also play Windows games, though, this is a fantastic bet.

The 13.4-inch QHD screen runs at a zippy 164Hz refresh rate, offering smoother motion than the iPad Pro's 120Hz panel. It's not an OLED, and resolution drops a little compared to Apple's device, but it's more geared towards high-speed gaming overall. That's completely forgetting the RTX 4050 parked inside - a huge graphical leap compared to the iPad's own proprietary system, especially where ray tracing is concerned. Yes, the iPad Pro is going to be better for the more generalist user - those who just need a tablet for work, multi-tasking, streaming, and content creation. Where gaming's concerned, though, Asus wins out.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 makes the most sense for someone who needs a nimble work laptop, tablet, and gaming machine all in one. It's the best option on the market for that use-case, and nails the brief with a slick display and impressive design as well.

With Black Friday iPad deals on the way, prices are already looking strong across the tablet world. If you're after more handheld play, though, check out the latest on Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals as well.